Gabby Thomas Takes Top Spot For The 200-Meter Dash

Another Black athlete has clocked the fastest time for the year in a recent track and field competition.

According to The Associated Press, Gabby Thomas, who was also competing against Sha’Carri Richardson, who recently ran the fastest time this year in the women’s 100 meters, bested all runners when she recorded the best time this year thus far. Thomas did so in the women’s 200 meters at the U.S. track and field championships on July 9, 2023.

21.60! 🔥 Gabby Thomas just ran the FASTEST 200m in the world this year!pic.twitter.com/lJp4MYks5q — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 10, 2023

In the race, Thomas had a winning time of 21.6 seconds, making it the fastest time in 2023. Richardson came in second, with Kayla White placing third.

Thomas is also making a comeback after recovering from a recent hamstring injury.

“This one is really sweet,” said Thomas. “Coming from the injury is just so emotionally and mentally grueling. You just don’t know what to expect. You’re kind of off your game a little bit. Your confidence is a little shot. So for me to come back and train really hard, work hard all season to be at this really competitive meet is amazing.”

Olympics.com reported that the results were all personal bests for the three winners. Richardson’s time was 21.94, while White came in at 22.01 and had the fastest time she had ever clocked.

Thomas adds to the weekend of highlights that Richardson enjoyed.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 23-year-old runner ran her fastest race ever when she competed at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 6, 2023. She clocked in at 10.71 seconds in the 100-meter dash. With the winning of the competition, Richardson, who missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, now qualifies for both sprint events for the next track and field competition taking place next month in Budapest, Hungary.