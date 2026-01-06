January 6, 2026
States That Will Benefit Most From Trump Accounts Based On Birth Projections
SmartAsset examined the current fertility and replacement rates across the U.S. states to determine which states are set to have the most children over the coming years.
American babies are now eligible to receive a $1,000 initial investment in a “Trump account” per new tax legislation. The money, which will be tied to the stock market, can be added to and cannot be used until the child turns 18 — gives each child some capability to fund certain activities as they enter adulthood, such as paying for college or purchasing a home. The ‘Trump accounts’ policy is meant to incentivize families across the U.S., lowering the financial burden of long-term savings for parents and widening the options available for American children.
Key Findings
- Utah and Colorado are set to have the highest replacement rates. Utah has the highest prevalence of young women, with 11.73% of the population being women aged 20 to 34. The fertility rate for this cohort in Utah is 97 births per 1,000, making for 34,119 annual births. Meanwhile, 11.1% of the population is women aged 20 to 34 in Colorado, with 79 births per 1,000 and an annual projection of 54,758 births.
- These northeastern states have the fewest young women. Maine and Vermont have the lowest frequency of women aged 20 to 34, at 8.9% and 9.1% of the respective populations. The fertility rate among these women is also relatively low at 58 births per 1,000 young women in Maine and 64 per 1,000 in Vermont.
- These low-population states have the highest fertility rates. Young women in Alaska and Wyoming have the most children, with 122 births per 1,000 women aged 20 to 34 in Alaska and 118 births per 1,000 in Wyoming. Mississippi (116 per 1,000), Nebraska (110), and North Dakota (110) also have particularly high fertility rates.
- Young women in Rhode Island have the fewest babies. Despite Rhode Island having slightly more young women than average at 10.3% of its population, there are only 47 births per 1,000 women aged 20 to 34. The average fertility rate across all states is 85 births per 1,000 young women.
- Four states produce 33% of American babies. California, Texas, Florida, and New York produce 33.1% of babies born, despite lower-than-average fertility rates in each of the four highest-population states. Together, they are projected to contribute 976,304 new babies this year.
States are ranked according to the frequency of women aged 20 to 34 in the state, which coincides with the ranking for projected population replacement rates for 2025.
Population Replacement Rates and Fertility by State
- Utah
- Projected babies born in one year: 34,119
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00973
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 11.73%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 97
- Number of young women: 411,070
- Colorado
- Projected babies born in one year: 54,758
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00919
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 11.07%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 79
- Number of young women: 659,739
- North Dakota
- Projected babies born in one year: 7,131
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00895
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.79%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 110
- Number of young women: 85,918
- Texas
- Projected babies born in one year: 278,232
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00889
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.71%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 84
- Number of young women: 3,352,189
- Massachusetts
- Projected babies born in one year: 63,418
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00888
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.71%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 59
- Number of young women: 764,069
- Washington
- Projected babies born in one year: 70,008
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00879
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.60%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 74
- Number of young women: 843,468
- California
- Projected babies born in one year: 344,395
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00873
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.52%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 65
- Number of young women: 4,149,333
- New York
- Projected babies born in one year: 172,797
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00869
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.48%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 63
- Number of young women: 2,081,895
- Georgia
- Projected babies born in one year: 97,122
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00868
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.47%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 86
- Number of young women: 1,170,142
- Alaska
- Projected babies born in one year: 6,426
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00868
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.46%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 122
- Number of young women: 77,426
- Tennessee
- Projected babies born in one year: 62,290
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00861
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.38%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 84
- Number of young women: 750,488
- Arizona
- Projected babies born in one year: 65,206
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00859
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.36%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 74
- Number of young women: 785,619
- Rhode Island
- Projected babies born in one year: 9,551
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00858
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.35%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 47
- Number of young women: 115,078
- North Carolina
- Projected babies born in one year: 94,761
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00857
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.34%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 85
- Number of young women: 1,141,699
- Illinois
- Projected babies born in one year: 108,268
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00851
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.26%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 72
- Number of young women: 1,304,429
- Indiana
- Projected babies born in one year: 58,520
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00845
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.18%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 87
- Number of young women: 705,055
- Oklahoma
- Projected babies born in one year: 34,549
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00843
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.16%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 98
- Number of young women: 416,251
- Michigan
- Projected babies born in one year: 84,608
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00834
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.05%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 84
- Number of young women: 1,019,373
- Kansas
- Projected babies born in one year: 24,778
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00834
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.05%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 102
- Number of young women: 298,534
- Missouri
- Projected babies born in one year: 52,014
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00832
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.03%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 86
- Number of young women: 626,671
- Nevada
- Projected babies born in one year: 27,188
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00832
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.03%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 74
- Number of young women: 327,564
- Nebraska
- Projected babies born in one year: 16,680
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00831
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 10.02%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 110
- Number of young women: 200,961
- Virginia
- Projected babies born in one year: 73,022
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00828
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.98%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 76
- Number of young women: 879,788
- Idaho
- Projected babies born in one year: 16,537
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00826
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.95%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 99
- Number of young women: 199,235
- Oregon
- Projected babies born in one year: 35,188
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00823
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.92%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 74
- Number of young women: 423,949
- Alabama
- Projected babies born in one year: 42,365
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00821
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.90%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 93
- Number of young women: 510,417
- Kentucky
- Projected babies born in one year: 37,683
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00821
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.89%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 100
- Number of young women: 454,008
- Louisiana
- Projected babies born in one year: 37,731
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00820
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.89%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 103
- Number of young women: 454,588
- Ohio
- Projected babies born in one year: 97,391
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00819
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.87%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 91
- Number of young women: 1,173,384
- New Mexico
- Projected babies born in one year: 17,435
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00818
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.86%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 82
- Number of young women: 210,062
- Arkansas
- Projected babies born in one year: 25,154
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00814
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.81%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 108
- Number of young women: 303,058
- Iowa
- Projected babies born in one year: 26,390
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00814
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.81%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 96
- Number of young women: 317,952
- Connecticut
- Projected babies born in one year: 29,915
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00814
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.81%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 72
- Number of young women: 360,427
- Mississippi
- Projected babies born in one year: 23,909
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00812
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.79%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 116
- Number of young women: 288,062
- Maryland
- Projected babies born in one year: 50,618
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00808
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.74%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 74
- Number of young women: 609,850
- Wisconsin
- Projected babies born in one year: 48,031
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00805
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.71%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 85
- Number of young women: 578,686
- South Carolina
- Projected babies born in one year: 44,076
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00804
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.69%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 90
- Number of young women: 531,034
- New Jersey
- Projected babies born in one year: 76,381
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00803
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.69%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 74
- Number of young women: 920,253
- Minnesota
- Projected babies born in one year: 46,316
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00799
- Young women as a percentage of total population: 9.63%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 89
- Number of young women: 558,024
- Pennsylvania
- Projected babies born in one year: 104,399
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00798
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.62%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 76
- Number of young women: 1,257,821
- Delaware
- Projected babies born in one year: 8,212
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00780
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.41%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 82
- Number of young women: 98,941
- Montana
- Projected babies born in one year: 8,862
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00779
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.39%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 83
- Number of young women: 106,774
- Hawaii
- Projected babies born in one year: 11,216
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00775
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.34%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 94
- Number of young women: 135,131
- Florida
- Projected babies born in one year: 180,880
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00773
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.32%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 71
- Number of young women: 2,179,281
- New Hampshire
- Projected babies born in one year: 10,856
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00770
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.28%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 77
- Number of young women: 130,791
- South Dakota
- Projected babies born in one year: 7,080
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00765
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.22%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 92
- Number of young women: 85,297
- Wyoming
- Projected babies born in one year: 4,491
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00764
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.21%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 118
- Number of young women: 54,110
- West Virginia
- Projected babies born in one year: 13,400
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00757
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.12%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 78
- Number of young women: 161,451
- Vermont
- Projected babies born in one year: 4,884
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00753
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 9.07%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 64
- Number of young women: 58,848
- Maine
- Projected babies born in one year: 10,436
- Projected babies born per capita in 2025: 0.00742
- Young women as a percentage of the total population: 8.95%
- Births per 1,000 young women: 58
- Number of young women: 125,734
Data and Methodology
States are ranked based on the percentage of the population made up of women aged 20 to 34. The number of women aged 20 to 34 is compared to the statewide fertility rate in that age range to project the number of babies born per year. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.
