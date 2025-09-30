September 30, 2025
The Best-Paying Jobs In Medicine And Healthcare
Using 2024 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs in the American healthcare system.
Highest-paying jobs in healthcare
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triad, placing self-actualization at the top and physiological needs at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
As such, it has never been more crucial to acknowledge the healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to maintain the health of the population. The United States spends nearly 20% of its GDP on healthcare-related costs. At the same time, it’s encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation’s well-being; however, not all healthcare professionals receive equal compensation.
Using 2024 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs in the American healthcare system. The positions are ranked according to their mean annual wage. They are only included at the most detailed level, meaning that broader occupations with more specific breakdowns are excluded from the ranking.
Read on for a more detailed understanding of the compensation spectrum in the healthcare industry.
#30. Nurse practitioners
– Average annual income in 2024: $132,000
– Average hourly income in 2024: $63.46
– Total employment in 2024: 307,390
#29. Physician assistants
– Average annual income in 2024: $136,900
– Average hourly income in 2024: $65.82
– Total employment in 2024: 155,540
#28. Pharmacists
– Average annual income in 2024: $137,210
– Average hourly income in 2024: $65.97
– Total employment in 2024: 328,870
#27. Veterinarians
– Average annual income in 2024: $140,270
– Average hourly income in 2024: $67.44
– Total employment in 2024: 80,630
#26. Optometrists
– Average annual income in 2024: $140,940
– Average hourly income in 2024: $67.76
– Total employment in 2024: 41,890
#25. Medical dosimetrists
– Average annual income in 2024: $141,420
– Average hourly income in 2024: $67.99
– Total employment in 2024: 3,970
#24. Podiatrists
– Average annual income in 2024: $163,960
– Average hourly income in 2024: $78.83
– Total employment in 2024: 9,520
#23. Dentists, general
– Average annual income in 2024: $196,100
– Average hourly income in 2024: $94.28
– Total employment in 2024: 113,490
#22. Pediatricians, general
– Average annual income in 2024: $222,340
– Average hourly income in 2024: $106.89
– Total employment in 2024: 42,960
#21. Nurse anesthetists
– Average annual income in 2024: $231,700
– Average hourly income in 2024: $111.39
– Total employment in 2024: 50,350
#20. Dentists, all other specialists
– Average annual income in 2024: $246,530
– Average hourly income in 2024: $118.52
– Total employment in 2024: 5,900
#19. Physicians, all other
– Average annual income in 2024: $253,470
– Average hourly income in 2024: $121.86
– Total employment in 2024: 315,360
#18. Orthodontists
– Average annual income in 2024: $254,620
– Average hourly income in 2024: $122.41
– Total employment in 2024: 5,150
#17. Family medicine physicians
– Average annual income in 2024: $256,830
– Average hourly income in 2024: $123.47
– Total employment in 2024: 107,950
#16. Prosthodontists
– Average annual income in 2024: $258,660
– Average hourly income in 2024: $124.36
– Total employment in 2024: 760
#15. General internal medicine physicians
– Average annual income in 2024: $262,710
– Average hourly income in 2024: $126.31
– Total employment in 2024: 66,640
#14. Physicians, pathologists
– Average annual income in 2024: $266,020
– Average hourly income in 2024: $127.89
– Total employment in 2024: 11,800
#13. Psychiatrists
– Average annual income in 2024: $269,120
– Average hourly income in 2024: $129.39
– Total employment in 2024: 24,800
#12. Obstetricians and gynecologists
– Average annual income in 2024: $281,130
– Average hourly income in 2024: $135.16
– Total employment in 2024: 19,900
#11. Neurologists
– Average annual income in 2024: $286,310
– Average hourly income in 2024: $137.65
– Total employment in 2024: 7,700
#10. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric
– Average annual income in 2024: $301,500
– Average hourly income in 2024: $144.95
– Total employment in 2024: 12,110
#9. Emergency medicine physicians
– Average annual income in 2024: $320,700
– Average hourly income in 2024: $154.19
– Total employment in 2024: 33,680
#8. Anesthesiologists
– Average annual income in 2024: $336,640
– Average hourly income in 2024: $161.85
– Total employment in 2024: 41,890
#7. Dermatologists
– Average annual income in 2024: $347,810
– Average hourly income in 2024: $167.22
– Total employment in 2024: 10,080
#6. Radiologists
– Average annual income in 2024: $359,820
– Average hourly income in 2024: $172.99
– Total employment in 2024: 26,290
#5. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons
– Average annual income in 2024: $360,240
– Average hourly income in 2024: $173.19
– Total employment in 2024: 5,330
#4. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric
– Average annual income in 2024: $365,060
– Average hourly income in 2024: $175.51
– Total employment in 2024: 14,160
#3. Surgeons, all other
– Average annual income in 2024: $371,280
– Average hourly income in 2024: $178.50
– Total employment in 2024: 24,080
#2. Cardiologists
– Average annual income in 2024: $432,490
– Average hourly income in 2024: $207.93
– Total employment in 2024: 18,020
#1. Pediatric surgeons
– Average annual income in 2024: $450,810
– Average hourly income in 2024: $216.74
– Total employment in 2024: 1,050
