June 20, 2025
The Housing Report: See Where Home Values Grew (Or Shrank) Fastest
Where home values increased and decreased the most
Sharp changes in home values can have many ripple effects throughout the local economy. In the short term, both potential home sellers and home buyers may be impacted by changes in local competitive forces and affordability. Over time, these changes can affect the city’s tax base, current homeowners’ refinancing options, demand in the local job market, and other dynamics may be impacted by such changes, eventually making their way to many intertwined bottom lines, from the city to individual residents.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest cities based on the biggest one-year changes in the typical home value between 2024 and 2025.
Key findings
- Home values increased by over 13.5% in Irvine, California. At the end of March 2024, the typical home in Irvine was estimated to be worth $1.42 million. This shot up to $1.61 million by the end of March 2025. The five-year increase in home values in Irvine was also the highest statewide at 82.1%
- Knoxville, Tennessee, experiences an 80% increase in home value over a five-year period. Second only to Irvine on the five-year timeframe, Knoxville homes were valued just over $198,000 in early 2020—and just over $356,000 by 2025. Growth over the one-year timeframe exhibited a cooling trend, with a modest 2.11% increase.
- Home prices cool down this year in these otherwise hot Florida cities. Naples, Florida, experienced the most significant decrease in home values, at -5.9%, to approximately $581,000. Saint Petersburg, Florida, ranked second in this metric at -4.92%, bringing home values down to just above $364,000. This comes after a recent growth spurt in home values for both cities, resulting in five-year changes of 63.4% and 52.3%, respectively.
- These Midwestern cities join the ranks of California cities for high growth in home values. Milwaukee (8.2%) ranks second this year for the highest growth in home values, at 8.2%, with a modest home value of nearly $209,000, compared to its first- and third-place Californian counterparts, where home values teeter closer to $1.5 million. Also making the top 10 cities for home value growth this year are Cleveland (6.5%); Toledo, Ohio (5.8%); and Madison, Wisconsin (5.2%).
- Demand is strong in Kentucky cities. Louisville and Lexington ranked eighth and ninth for home value growth. In Louisville, a 5.4% increase puts home values now around $249,000, compared to a 5.3% increase for an estimated value of nearly $316,000 in Lexington.
Top 10 cities where home values increased the most
Cities are ranked based on the biggest increase in home values between 2024 and 2025.
- Irvine, California
- One-year change in home values: 13.57%
- Five-year change in home values: 82.14%
- Typical home value, 2025: $1,614,607
- Typical home value, 2024: $1,421,723
- Typical home value, 2020: $886,480
- Milwaukee
- One-year change in home values: 8.19%
- Five-year change in home values: 61.94%
- Typical home value, 2025: $208,725
- Typical home value, 2024: $192,916
- Typical home value, 2020: $128,891
- San Jose, California
- One-year change in home values: 7.06%
- Five-year change in home values: 46.88%
- Typical home value, 2025: $1,521,021
- Typical home value, 2024: $1,420,733
- Typical home value, 2020: $1,035,550
- Santa Ana, California
- One-year change in home values: 6.54%
- Five-year change in home values: 50.26%
- Typical home value, 2025: $862,825
- Typical home value, 2024: $809,867
- Typical home value, 2020: $574,211
- Cleveland
- One-year change in home values: 6.5%
- Five-year change in home values: 52.72%
- Typical home value, 2025: $113,400
- Typical home value, 2024: $106,478
- Typical home value, 2020: $74,252
- Anaheim, California
- One-year change in home values: 5.97%
- Five-year change in home values: 49.59%
- Typical home value, 2025: $945,098
- Typical home value, 2024: $891,835
- Typical home value, 2020: $631,781
- Toledo, Ohio
- One-year change in home values: 5.77%
- Five-year change in home values: 55.6%
- Typical home value, 2025: $123,094
- Typical home value, 2024: $116,383
- Typical home value, 2020: $79,112
- Louisville, Kentucky
- One-year change in home values: 5.43%
- Five-year change in home values: 36.87%
- Typical home value, 2025: $249,200
- Typical home value, 2024: $236,376
- Typical home value, 2020: $182,075
- Lexington, Kentucky
- One-year change in home values: 5.33%
- Five-year change in home values: 51.12%
- Typical home value, 2025: $315,819
- Typical home value, 2024: $299,842
- Typical home value, 2020: $208,984
- Madison, Wisconsin
- One-year change in home values: 5.23%
- Five-year change in home values: 44.35%
- Typical home value, 2025: $407,621
- Typical home value, 2024: $387,377
- Typical home value, 2020: $282,378
Top 10 cities where home values declined the most
Cities are ranked based on the biggest decline in home values between 2024 and 2025.
- Naples, Florida
- One-year change in home values: -5.86%
- Five-year change in home values: 63.39%
- Typical home value, 2025: $581,115
- Typical home value, 2024: $617,283
- Typical home value, 2020: $355,666
- Saint Petersburg, FL
- One-year change in home values: -4.92%
- Five-year change in home values: 52.34%
- Typical home value, 2025: $364,399
- Typical home value, 2024: $383,254
- Typical home value, 2020: $239,203
- Austin, Texas
- One-year change in home values: -4.82%
- Five-year change in home values: 29.82%
- Typical home value, 2025: $522,717
- Typical home value, 2024: $549,172
- Typical home value, 2020: $402,659
- Oakland, California
- One-year change in home values: -4.71%
- Five-year change in home values: -1.68%
- Typical home value, 2025: $751,605
- Typical home value, 2024: $788,750
- Typical home value, 2020: $764,445
- New Orleans
- One-year change in home values: -3.37%
- Five-year change in home values: 2.03%
- Typical home value, 2025: $237,012
- Typical home value, 2024: $245,268
- Typical home value, 2020: $232,293
- Atlanta
- One-year change in home values: -2.97%
- Five-year change in home values: 22.68%
- Typical home value, 2025: $392,471
- Typical home value, 2024: $404,499
- Typical home value, 2020: $319,920
- San Antonio
- One-year change in home values: -2.55%
- Five-year change in home values: 29.78%
- Typical home value, 2025: $252,434
- Typical home value, 2024: $259,034
- Typical home value, 2020: $194,516
- Washington, D.C.
- One-year change in home values: -2.45%
- Five-year change in home values: 1.68%
- Typical home value, 2025: $605,881
- Typical home value, 2024: $621,083
- Typical home value, 2020: $595,865
- Tampa, Florida
- One-year change in home values: -2.15%
- Five-year change in home values: 57.83%
- Typical home value, 2025: $379,136
- Typical home value, 2024: $387,462
- Typical home value, 2020: $240,219
- Dallas
- One-year change in home values: -2.13%
- Five-year change in home values: 37.45%
- Typical home value, 2025: $311,280
- Typical home value, 2024: $318,069
- Typical home value, 2020: $226,463
Data and methodology
This SmartAsset study examined home sale data for 100 of the largest metro areas in the U.S. to determine one-year and five-year price growth. Data for March 31, 2025, 2024 and 2020 comes from Zillow for single-family homes, condos and co-ops.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.
RELATED CONTENT: Ananda Lewis, Beloved MTV Icon and Advocate, Dead At 52