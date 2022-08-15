Senate Confirms Black Business Champion Donald R. Cravins Jr to Under Secretary for Minority Business Development

Recently, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that Donald R. Cravins, Jr. will serve as the inaugural Under Secretary for Minority Business Development at the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Don Cravins Jr. comes into this critical role from the National Urban League, where he served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer. The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. applauds the U.S. Senate’s unanimous confirmation of this momentous milestone, according to a press release.

Ron Busby Sr., president and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., said the following:

“Don represents what it means to serve and dedicate oneself to the betterment of our society. Each day, he has led by example through his passion for serving others. From his commitment to serving his country through the United States Army to serving his community through the National Urban League, Don’s professional experience positions him as the strong, compassionate, and results-focused leader that the Minority Business Development Agency needs to continue serving Black businesses across the country. We appreciate President Biden for putting forth an incredible, dedicated public servant to lead the MBDA. Don Cravins, Jr. will put his talents to use right away, uplifting and supporting Black business owners across the nation.”

As the leading voice of Black businesses, the USBC welcomes Don Cravins, Jr. to serve at the MBDA. Mr. Cravins Jr.’s experience in both public and private policy, through his leadership at the Senate Small Business Committee, Charter Communications, and the National Urban League demonstrates his ability to create and carry out innovative solutions that support underserved business owners.