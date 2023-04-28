Slain UVA Football Players Receive Honorary Jerseys At NFL Draft

The NFL honored three University of Virginia football players who died after a campus shooting.

According to ESPN, the league and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell honored the three deceased players at the start of Thursday’s NFL draft. The football players were Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

The shooting victims’ families were also present as they received honorary football jerseys. They were all “selected” with honorary picks to three perspective teams and given a jersey with the number 23 on each signifying this year’s draft. Davis’ family was given a Baltimore Ravens jersey, Perry’s family received a Miami Dolphins jersey, and Chandler’s family received a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey.

“With the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft…” Last night, the @NFL honored and celebrated the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry by making them the first picks in the @NFLDraft.#UVAStrong pic.twitter.com/JzP6YVrbrN — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) April 28, 2023

Last November, according to ESPN, the three young men were allegedly killed by Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

The suspect is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in committing a felony. He was also charged with two counts of malicious wounding and other gun-related charges related to wounding two others.

Two additional people were wounded by gunfire, with non-life-threatening injuries. Teammate running back Mike Hollins was also injured and hospitalized along with a fifth student, Marlee Morgan, who was hurt following the shooting.

According to NBC News, Jones was responsible for the shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. in a parking garage on Culbreth Road, near the school’s drama building. Jones Jr. is still awaiting sentencing for the shooting.



