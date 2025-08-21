Health and Wellness by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Top 10 US Destinations For Fitness Lovers To Visit Scheduling a trip for pleasure is excellent for your mental health, but it also triggers some challenges when you’re working on physical health goals.







Scheduling a trip for pleasure is excellent for your mental health, but it also triggers some challenges when you’re working on physical health goals. From limited food options on the road to small hotel rooms with little room to move around, balancing having fun and getting in daily movement with fitness takes extra effort.

Some cities, however, are better suited for naturally getting in more exercise and outdoor time. Hers looked at the 50 most populous cities in the country to find the best travel destinations when prioritizing fitness and weight loss or management, then ranked each one based on the following metrics:

Walkability: A walkable city can inspire you to explore on foot, rather than relying on rideshares or public transportation. That way, you’re more likely to stretch your legs and get in your steps throughout your trip.

A walkable city can inspire you to explore on foot, rather than relying on rideshares or public transportation. That way, you’re more likely to stretch your legs and get in your steps throughout your trip. Number of fitness studios: Hers rewarded cities with the most fitness studios to help you find a location with the features you love, like cycling, yoga, or group classes. With more options, you’ll also have a better chance of finding gyms that allow drop-in visitors.

Hers rewarded cities with the most fitness studios to help you find a location with the features you love, like cycling, yoga, or group classes. With more options, you’ll also have a better chance of finding gyms that allow drop-in visitors. Days of precipitation each year: Walking to an attraction is easier than taking an Uber when the weather is nice, so knowing the annual days of rainfall can help you plan a year-round dry trip.

Walking to an attraction is easier than taking an Uber when the weather is nice, so knowing the annual days of rainfall can help you plan a year-round dry trip. Percentage of land used for parks and recreation: Parks are the perfect way to get to know a city while wandering miles of trails and green space. Hers ranked cities based on the highest percentage of land used for parks and recreation.

Parks are the perfect way to get to know a city while wandering miles of trails and green space. Hers ranked cities based on the highest percentage of land used for parks and recreation. Number of sports fields per 10,000 people: A higher concentration of sports fields means you can easily find a pick-up game of your favorite sport or go cheer on an amateur team in a new city.

So how did the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. stack up in terms of supporting visitors’ fitness and health goals? Here are the ten best destinations in the country.

Key Findings

Large metropolitan areas dominate the top 10 , including major cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

, including major cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Coastal cities perform well overall when it comes to traveler-friendly health amenities. Three of the top 10 cities are in California, while Washington, D.C., and New York represent the East Coast.

overall when it comes to traveler-friendly health amenities. Three of the top 10 cities are in California, while Washington, D.C., and New York represent the East Coast. Minneapolis and Chicago stand up to the competition to represent the Midwest, while Denver and Las Vegas perform well for Western cities.

Health-Conscious Destinations: Trends and Insights

Specific data points may be more important to you than others, so Hers broke down each category by best and worst cities so that you can customize your travel shortlist.

Which Cities Are the Most Walkable?

If you love wandering through the city streets to get to know a new place, here are the best and worst options for walkability.

Highest WalkScores

Nashville, TN, and Washington, D.C. (tied)

Louisville, KY

San Francisco, CA

Lowest WalkScores

Charlotte, NC, and Jacksonville, FL (tied)

Indianapolis, IN, and Raleigh, NC (tied)

Birmingham, AL, and Virginia Beach, VA (tied)

Which Cities Have the Most Fitness Studies

Ready to try a new fitness class in a new city? Here’s where you’ll have the most (and least) options.

Most Fitness Studios

Los Angeles, CA

Chicago, IL

San Diego, CA

Fewest Fitness Studios

New Orleans, LA

Kansas City, MO

Providence, RI

Which Cities Have the Least Precipitation Each Year?

To avoid rainy days dampening your spirits while on vacation, check out which cities experience the least precipitation each year.

Least Precipitation

Las Vegas, NV

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Most Precipitation

Buffalo, NY

Portland, OR

Cleveland, OH

Which Cities Have the Most Parks and Recreation Land?

Here are the cities with the most land devoted to parks and recreation.

Most Parks and Rec Land

New Orleans, LA

Washington, D.C.

San Francisco, CA

Least Parks and Rec Land

Oklahoma City, OK

Detroit, MI

Memphis, TN

Which Cities Have the Highest Concentration of Sports Fields?

Sports lovers may enjoy a midwestern getaway at one of these destinations with the highest concentration of sports fields.

Highest Concentration of Sports Fields

Cincinnati, OH

St. Louis, MO

Minneapolis, MN

Lowest Concentration of Sports Fields

Austin, TX, and New Orleans, LA (tied)

Los Angeles, CA

Phoenix, AZ, and San Jose, CA (tied)

Destinations for a Healthier You, Ranked From Best to Worst

1. San Diego, California

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

3. Los Angeles, California

4. San Francisco, California

5. Chicago, Illinois

6. Washington, D.C.

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

8. Denver, Colorado

9. Houston, Texas, and New York, New York (tied)

11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sacramento, California, and San Jose, California (tied)

14. St. Louis, Missouri

15. Phoenix, Arizona

16. Dallas, Texas

17. Nashville, Tennessee

18. Riverside, California

19. Boston, Massachusetts

20. Cincinnati, Ohio

21. Seattle, Washington

22. Tampa, Florida

23. Salt Lake City, Utah

24. Miami, Florida

25. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

26. Atlanta, Georgia

27. San Antonio, Texas

28. Jacksonville, Florida

29. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

30. Richmond, Virginia

31. Baltimore, Maryland, and Raleigh, North Carolina (tied)

33. Hartford, Connecticut

34. Austin, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana (tied)

36. Buffalo, New York

37. Cleveland, Ohio, and Portland, Oregon (tied)

39. Virginia Beach, Virginia

40. Kansas City, Missouri

41. Charlotte, North Carolina

42. Louisville, Kentucky

43. Providence, Rhode Island

44. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

45. Detroit, Michigan

46. Columbus, Ohio

47. Orlando, Florida

48. Memphis, Tennessee

49. Birmingham, Alabama

50. Indianapolis, Indiana

Data and Methodology: How We Scored the Cities

Hers ranked the best U.S. destinations for a healthier you based on the country’s 50 most populous metropolitan statistical areas. Each city was ranked based on five data points:

Walkability : Hers used each city’s Walk Score, which awards 100 points for the most walkable cities.

: Hers used each city’s Walk Score, which awards 100 points for the most walkable cities. Number of fitness studios : Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 County Business Patterns, Hers found the number of fitness studios using NAICS code 71394.

: Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 County Business Patterns, Hers found the number of fitness studios using NAICS code 71394. Days of precipitation each year : Hers used data from Current Results that averaged the number of days of rainfall each year from 1991 to 2020.

: Hers used data from Current Results that averaged the number of days of rainfall each year from 1991 to 2020. Percentage of land used for parks and recreation : Hers found cities with the highest and lowest percentages of land dedicated to parks and recreation using research from the Trust for Public Land.

: Hers found cities with the highest and lowest percentages of land dedicated to parks and recreation using research from the Trust for Public Land. Number of sports fields per 10,000 people: We also used Trust for Public Land data to find the cities with the highest concentration of sports fields by population.

Tips for Staying Healthy While Traveling

No matter where you travel, follow these three fitness tips to maximize your health and wellness from departure to your return.

Pack for active travel: Even if your suitcase is tight, try to squeeze in a few essentials that will support you staying active throughout your trip. Consider wearing good walking shoes and socks, along with some activewear clothing, and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Even if your suitcase is tight, try to squeeze in a few essentials that will support you staying active throughout your trip. Consider wearing good walking shoes and socks, along with some activewear clothing, and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated. Be strategic with your lodging choice: Consider the fitness tips most important to you while traveling and select a hotel or vacation rental that corresponds to your needs. You should be near a park with trails or have access to a gym in your hotel. Plan ahead so you can maintain your favorite health routines.

Consider the fitness tips most important to you while traveling and select a hotel or vacation rental that corresponds to your needs. You should be near a park with trails or have access to a gym in your hotel. Plan ahead so you can maintain your favorite health routines. Research healthy eating options: You can still eat healthy while traveling, but you may need to make a few mindful adjustments. For instance, bring snacks (like protein bars) while traveling. Also, research healthy restaurant options when you arrive, so you’re not limited in your options based on where you happen to be at meal time.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

