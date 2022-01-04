Black Restaurant Owner Donated Over 60 Repaired Vehicles To Families in Need

A former auto mechanic in South Carolina, well-respected for his generous efforts of providing to those without reliable transportation, has made headlines once again for his charity. And it involves BBQ ribs, free automobiles, and a special Christmas surprise for a dozen families.

Eliot D. Middleton, 38, the owner of Middleton’s Village BBQ, had an idea to exchange some of his favorite BBQ grilled ribs for inoperable junk cars with potential, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. In turn, he has given away more than 30 used cars that he personally transformed into invaluable possessions to families in his rural McClellanville community.

According to CNN, Middleton is honoring his late father’s legacy with his vision and by doing what he can to help his community where public transportation is sparse. The response from supporters prompted him to continue his efforts while also receiving dozens of donated used vehicles. The restauranteur eventually turned this community-driven project into a nonprofit called Middleton’s Village To Village Foundation.

“You don’t have a car, you don’t have a career. How will people who have no reliable buses, no Ubers, travel to the city, where they would be able to find bigger jobs at the port authorities or manufacturing centers?” Middleton previously told CNN. “They can’t walk 40, 50, 60 miles to great jobs — they have to settle for small-end jobs that pay well below what they need to survive.”

More recently, with the help of his supporters, he has successfully given away more than 60 repaired cars, including 12 in December for the “12 Days of Christmas,” as per CBS News. This heart-tugging sentiment has given people hope, especially those who are job hunting and single parents and elderly people in need of decent transportation.

Aziare Green is a single mom who received one of Middleton’s repaired vehicles, a 2006 Honda civic. She expressed to the network, “You have no idea how much this means to me. I am always having to wait and borrow people’s cars.”

“I’m so glad we were able to help,” Middleton responded.