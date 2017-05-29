5 Top Technology Investments to Make

The hottest tech trends for investors, right now

In February, an 83-year-old British woman became the first person to receive a 3D-printed jawbone transplant . Instead of performing reconstructive surgery, doctors at the Biomedical Research Institute at Hasselt University teamed up with metal-parts manufacturer LayerWise to replace the patient's lower jawbone. Made entirely of titanium powder, the 3-D printed jawbone took less than a day to produce. "Computer technology is causing a revolution in the medical industry," professor Jules Poukens of the University of Hasselt said in a statement. "A traditional surgery takes up to 20 hours… but this operation lasted four hours and the woman could go home after four days."

For most investors, technology investments are one of the most appealing industries to focus on. It has high returns, many growth prospects, and has become sine-qua-non.

However, technology encompasses a wide variety of industries, so we decided to narrow the options and present the top 5 technology investments to consider in 2017.

5. Bitcoin & Blockchain

“No longer are young blockchain startups laboring in the traditional capital markets of angel investors and venture capital firms,” says Alex Sunnarborg, CFO, and co-founder of Lawnmower.io.

“Instead, we’re seeing massive demand for blockchain assets from investors globally who have no qualms about sending digital currencies online to teams they’ve never met in person who has yet to produce even an MVP product.”

In 2016 alone Lisk (LSK) raised more than $5 million in a month, Digix (DGD) raised over $5 million in just 14 hours, First Blood (1SŦ) raised over $5 million in less than five minutes back in September. “Each of these platforms is very much in its early stages.”

Between the numerous opportunities, such as “a worldwide potential investor pool to limited accreditation standards to multiple global exchanges providing 24/7 trading with deep order books and clients hungry for new assets,” and the “speed and ease of closing a round has never been so efficient.”

This trend is only continuing to pick up steam.

4. Wearables

“The wearables market certainly disappointed some overeager companies during the past two years,” writes Leo Sun in The Motley Fool.

However, things could turn around thanks to following top technology trends in 2017:

The evolving smartwatch market that includes surging shipments of Garmin’s Fenix Chronos and Samsung’s G2.

The growing sports performance market thanks to Garmin offering “a wide range of dedicated wearables for specific activities, like swimming, golfing, and jogging.”

The commoditization of the low-end fitness tracker market, such as “cheap devices like Xiaomi’s $15 Mi Band.”

Expanding beyond the wrist. Snapchat, which is considered the best tech IPO of 2017, is gaining momentum with Speatable’s, while companies like Google and Under Armor “have all been testing out various types of connected clothing.”

Sun warns that “investors should exercise caution with companies invested too heavily in wearables — the market is still evolving, and its long-term growth still faces plenty of hurdles ahead.”