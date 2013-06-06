 Education - Black Enterprise

Education

Teacher

‘Hamilton’ Star Says Teacher Saved His Life

Anthony Ramos, a star of ‘Hamilton,’ may think he does. According to New York Teacher,…

Business Opportunities

art collecting

Fine Artist Cheryl R. Riley on the Art of Art Collecting (Part 1)

Fine artist Cheryl R. Riley has a wide-ranging career, spanning more than four decades and…

Charles Koch’s Principles of Higher Learning

In a BE exclusive, billionaire CEO Charles Koch opens up about the value of a…

Bayou Classic: Holiday Tradition Combining Business with Pleasure

The Bayou Classic is the powerhouse of HBCU Classics. It is much more than just…

Innovation

Peace Hyde

Media Personality Peace Hyde Using Business to Transcend Poverty in Africa

Peace sat down with Black Enterprise to discuss how in less than three years, she…

Create Your Own Curriculum: 4 Free Courses for the Creative

With a host of websites offering free classes from instructors all over the world, check…

Callaloo Brings Diversity to Children’s Books

Fewer than 10% of the children’s books published in 2015 were about black people, according…

K-12 Education

Move Over, Bedtime Story – Make Room for Bedtime Math

Summer is traditionally a time of summer reading lists—but have you ever heard of a…

Dr. Dre Invests $10 Million in Compton Students’ Future

Although at least one online reader complained that the artist isn’t underwriting the building of…

Should We Take Online High School Courses Offline?

Teachers are important, and even good technology is no substitute. When I wrote recently about…

Postsecondary Education

accepting applications

Apply Today! HBCU@SXSW18 Is Accepting Applications Now

HBCU@SXSW 2018 has officially opened its call for student applications and corporate partnerships, so don’t…

Ruth Simmons Named Interim President of Prairie View A&M University

Ruth Simmons, Ph.D., former president of Brown University and Smith College, an elite women’s college,…

The Test You Don’t Know About that Could Make a Big Difference in Your Child’s Future

When my children and I were selecting colleges, we didn’t consider a school’s ability to…

How To

change

“The only woman in the room” & how to change that by 2186

With passionate voices working every day to redefine the standard for gender equality, I believe…

manage

Ask Sheree: How to Manage an Overload of Work

It is very common for a busy professional to feel overwhelmed with their job commitments…

