 Technology - Black Enterprise

Technology

Designs from Africa

Afrikrea Let’s You Shop for Exclusive Fashion From Africa

What a gem to find out that we can access African trends internationally with very…

Read More »

People

Sequoia Blodgett/Christine Souffrant Ntim, Carel Padre

Powerful Tech Influencers Descend Upon Haiti

Closing the evening out was a very noteworthy conversation that was translated from French to…

Black Tech Entrepreneurship Expands Outside of the U.S.

“Silicon Valley is a great hub and a great example of innovation in tech,” says…

Gary Vee Holds Fireside Chat with Minority Entrepreneurs [Video]

Everything was discussed from the Hip-Hop culture’s influence on Entrepreneurship to how Gary could assist…

Products

New Twitter Interface

Twitter: Oh You Fancy, Huh?

Remember all of the icons at the bottom of the screen that you used to:…

My Natural Hair Got Me Invited to Speak in Paris

Mind you, I was in San Mateo, and there was no one insight, or at…

Google Ushers in Era of the Super Smart Machine at Google I/O

Google gave a glimpse into how pervasive—and almost scary, yet-cool—artificial intelligence will be at the…

Tips

Tunisha Walker, Senior Vice President, Capalino & Company, James Andrews, CEO, SMASHD Ventures, Esosa Ighodaro, Co-founder & President, COSIGN

BE Study Guide Series: Spotting Trends and Opportunities in Tech [Video]

Influencer marketing is a game changer. “You find people who match the brand’s story and…

BE Study Guide Series: How to Use Technology to Protect and Grow Your Business [Video]

How to Use Technology to Protect and Grow Your Business with Claire Sulmers, Journalist, Founder,…

My Stay at YOTEL: The Hotel of the Future

The room was super high-tech. The bed rose up and down at the push of…

Tools

Court Buddy User Interface

The New Affordable Way to Access Legal Services

Having an attorney is crucial, but who can afford high-priced legal fees? Black Enterprise caught up with James…

Forward: The Doctor’s Office of the Future [VIDEO]

Forward is meant to be preventative and forward thinking, hints the name.

Using Technology to Maximize Productivity

I must have downloaded about 10 scheduling apps but ultimately, I landed on Calendly.

How To

change

“The only woman in the room” & how to change that by 2186

With passionate voices working every day to redefine the standard for gender equality, I believe…

Read More »
manage

Ask Sheree: How to Manage an Overload of Work

It is very common for a busy professional to feel overwhelmed with their job commitments…

Read More »