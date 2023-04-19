Porsha Williams Treats Baby Pilar To A Birthday Getaway In Costa Rica

The gang was all there.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams gathered her whole blended family in Costa Rica to celebrate daughter Pilar McKinley‘s fourth birthday.

Williams took to her Instagram to share a video of the family enjoying a fun-filled vacation in the tropical paradise. She and her daughter flaunted matching two-piece polka dot bikinis and headpieces with bows. The backyard was full of food, a bounce house, and the family members that joined them on the trip.

“🌴⭐️A Costa Rica Birthday Fit for a Princess @pilarjhena !!!” Williams captioned a video of the celebration. “The Guobadia’s know how to have a good time! Fireworks at the house, family obstacle course, cookout and lots of love ❤️🙏🏾 We love you so much whittle munchkin!! 🇨🇷”

Williams hashtagged the words “PuraVida,” “MiniMe,” “ThisIs4,” and “FamilyFunPack.”

The reality star also posted a carousel of photos from her daughter’s big day. In the photos and a video at the end, Williams showed off her hubby, Simon Guobadia.

People reported that Williams tied the knot with the Nigerian businessman in November 2022, where the couple blended their families. Williams shares her daughter with ex Dennis McKinley. Guobadia has five kids, Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin, and Ximena from previous marriages.

The couple is known for putting together unforgettable events.

Williams and Guobadia held two weddings last year, to honor each of their traditions. The first wedding reflected traditional Nigerian customs at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, where 250 guests followed a traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired dress code to witness the matrimony. The couple continued with an American ceremony the following Saturday.

To Williams’ surprise, shortly after a return from a previous trip to Nigeria, a DNA test revealed she is 44 percent Nigerian.