 Management - Black Enterprise

Management

Earl G. Graves Sr.

Founder & Chairman

Earl G. Graves Sr. is the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise magazine and a…

READ MORE »

Earl “Butch” Graves Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

Earl G. Graves Jr. (Butch) is president & CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE.  He is responsible…

READ MORE »

Kyle Allman

VP/ Multimedia Sales

READ MORE »

Dirk J. Caldwell

Senior Vice President/National Director of Multimedia Sales

Dirk J. Caldwell is the senior vice president, national director of multimedia sales at Earl…

READ MORE »

Derek T. Dingle

Senior Vice President/Chief Content Officer

Derek T. Dingle is senior vice president/editor-in-chief of BLACK ENTERPRISE magazine. He is responsible for…

READ MORE »

Alfred A. Edmond Jr.

Senior Vice President/Executive Editor at Large

Alfred Edmond Jr. is Senior Vice President/Chief Content Officer of Black Enterprise. He is a…

READ MORE »

Sherry Herbert

VP/ Director of Events

READ MORE »

Natalie M. Hibbert

VP/Human Resources and Corporate Operations Director

Natalie M. Hibbert is the Vice President of human resources & corporate operations director at…

READ MORE »

Shelly Jones Jennings

Vice President, Director of Digital

Shelly Jones Jennings is Vice President, Director of Digital for Earl G. Graves, Ltd., overseeing…

READ MORE »

Genevieve Michel-Bryan

Vice President/Director of Broadcasat

Genevieve Michel-Bryan is the VP/Broadcast Director at BLACK ENTERPRISE. In this role, she has executive…

READ MORE »

Angela Mitchell

Senior Vice President/Finance & MIS

Angela M. Mitchell is senior vice president of finance & MIS at Earl G. Graves…

READ MORE »

Terence K. Saulsby

Vice President/Director of Creative

Terence K. Saulsby is VP/Creative Director at BLACK ENTERPRISE. In his role, he is responsible…

READ MORE »

Grace Spellman Castro

Vice President/Multimedia Sales

Grace Castro is vice president, multimedia sales for BLACK ENTERPRISE. She is responsible for sales…

READ MORE »

