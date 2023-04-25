Joe Biden Throws His Hat Into The 2024 Presidential Election

The war is on for the seat in the Oval Office, and it looks like President Joe Biden wants to “finish the job.”

In an emotional video posted on Twitter, the 46th President of the United States officially announced that he is running for reelection in 2024.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

In the video, Biden highlighted some of the trauma and turmoil that the country has faced since he took office, tackling the war on critical race theory, book bans, voting rights and abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. “Personal freedom is Fundamental to who we are as Americans,” Biden said. “That’s been the work of my first term – to fight for our democracy.”

Announced on the anniversary of when Biden announced his initial campaign in 2019, according to the Associated Press, running for another four-year bid and winning would make Biden the oldest sitting President – as he will be 86 in 2028. However, working in the political field for more than 50 years brings the knowledge needed to continue to lead the country. Biden and his running mate, America’s first Black woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, are in for a fight as the Republican Party has been working hard to line up their presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump, conservative radio host Larry Elder, and potentially, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

While the Democratic candidate is not letting age be a factor in his pursuit, some critics are weary about how passionately he will be able to hit the campaign trail. The Hill reported he didn’t inspire an enormous amount of passion in the 2020 primaries, which is concerning for certain age demographics. Many Americans under the age of 30 were against the idea of Biden running for a second term – dropping from 45% to 36%.