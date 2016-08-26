City Eats: Take a Bite Out of the Big Apple

From kosher steakhouses to Harlem hotspots, these are some of the best restaurants in New York City

(Image: Reserve Cut)

Restaurants in New York offer the perfect meal for every craving. From bagels to burgers, you can be rest assured that there is no shortage of good eats—not to mention, all of the innovative cocktails and craft beers offered at the city’s wine bars and cocktail lounges.

Narrowing down some of the top restaurants in New York City is no easy feat, but once you’ve gotten the city on your fork, it’s easier to reduce your list of the top choices. From fine dining to casual restaurants, we’ve outlined some of the best city eats to discover in New York City.

If you think all steakhouses are the same, then you’ve never been to Reserve Cut. A modern steakhouse that fills the void of an upscale kosher restaurant, Reserve Cut is located in downtown New York City in The Setai Wall Street, and it is a favorite among Wall Street types and tourists.

Drawing on the Eastern influence of The Setai, the beautiful venue features Asian inspired décor in the 200-seat main dining room, sushi bar, wine room, and two additional spaces available for private events. Reserve Cut’s menu features over 10 types of prime steak sourced from The Prime Cut and it is dry aged in the restaurant’s private aging room. A unique feature of Reserve Cut is the glass-enclosed open kitchen, where you can see their chefs preparing your dishes.

Beautique is just that–beautiful. Channeling the spirit of Coco Chanel’s house in Paris, the sprawling space features sleek yet romantic décor.

A modern American restaurant located just steps from the iconic Plaza Hotel and Paris Theater, the menu showcases market fresh ingredients and classic French technique, alongside cocktails from James Beard-nominated mixologist Charlotte Voisey. And the restaurant isn’t just a favorite among New Yorkers, as it draws in crowds that include both celebrities and influencers. Beautique is a must on every “must-visit” list.

Rock & Reilly’s is exactly what the doctor ordered; a new rooftop destination! Just as New York City’s premiere rooftops have begun to fill too quickly all too often, we’ve got a new gem with Rock & Reilly’s.

Located in the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel, this beautiful bar and restaurant is massive–it’s a 10,000-square-foot venue with an 8,000-square-foot terrace. While you’re taking in views of the Empire State Building, you can nibble on their deliciously curated menu and spirited cocktail list. Oh, and this isn’t just a summer hotspot; the retractable patio roof means you can venture here all winter, for some delicious bites!

Haven’t been to Italy yet? Well, you can “eat, pray, love” right here in New York City. Located on Bleecker Street in the heart of Greenwich Village, Romagna Ready 2 Go is an amazing restaurant where chef and Owner Lorenzo Lorenzi serves authentic Italian food straight from the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy. Chef Lorenzi designed the restaurant, which is divided into two main areas: the dining room and it’s beautifully covered garden. At Romagna Ready 2 Go, the menu is as diverse as it is delicious, so you can find something for every palate.

Looking for the perfect happy hour destination? Look no further than Clinton Hall! Besides 20 beers and ciders on tap, it also offers 10 “super craft beers,” wine, and cocktails.

The menu also has an extensive collection of burgers (and we mean extensive), as well as classics like fries, mac and cheese, pretzels, and brats. This spot also boasts a courtyard garden and donuts covered in sugar, with a selection of fillings to choose from and funky names, like the “Walter White Crystal Methadonuts” for all you Breaking Bad fans.

Harlem is slowly starting to become the culinary capital of New York City, and Oso has surely fallen in line with that theme. The Mexico City-inspired restaurant has quickly gained momentum since opening, with rustic decoration details like exposed bricks, concrete floors, and a graffiti mural. Sure to become a neighborhood favorite, Oso’s carefully curated selection of hip-hop/jazz/soul music illuminates the space with an intimate, relaxed vibe. And the food is simply divine! Next time you’re uptown, be sure to let them know we sent you.