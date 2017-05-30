Join Black Enterprise at Black Men XCEL!

Join us for the launch of our inaugural Black Men XCEL event!

Black Enterprise has just added something new to its legendary events roster, which already includes the Women of Power Summit, the Entrepreneurs Summit, and TechConneXt: Black Men XCEL.

What Is ‘Black Men XCEL’?

The Black Men XCEL event represents a quantum leap forward for a mission and message born of necessity, nurtured by previously untold truths and driven by excellence.

This inaugural multiday celebration of enlightenment, empowerment, and excellence will be held at the

PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Wednesday, August 30–Saturday, September 2, 2017.

The Agenda

What to Expect:

Leadership sessions and workshops

Hospitality and networking functions

Mentoring sessions

Relaxing rejuvenation at the spa

A paint-and-sip session

The ‘Mars vs. Venus’ challenge

Sessions Include:

“How to be a Mogul: Build Your Empire”

“Fatherhood: We Are the Solution”

“Leading and Succeeding in Corporate America”

“BE Modern Man Luncheon: Black Men In Hollywood”

“Young Men and Sports”

Interested in Attending?

Black Men XCEL welcomes anyone who wishes to celebrate the inspiring efforts and excellence of outstanding men of color.

CLICK HERE to sign up and receive a notification for the official opening of Black Men XCEL’s registration. And yes, women are welcome to attend, too–because no celebration of black men is complete without you!