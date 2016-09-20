Top 3 Skills Necessary for Effective Leadership

What really makes a good leader?

Leaders are not born, they are made. From our commitment to creating next generation leaders through the Leaders of Tomorrow program to working to refine current leaders through the Leadership Institute, the National Black MBA Association has become a breeding ground for some of the top African American leaders in the nation.

What really makes a good leader? A good leader has that “IT factor.” They have a collaboration of top-level skills that stand out from the rest.

What are those skills? We’ve compiled a list below:

1. Master Negotiator

In business, many leaders find themselves in positions where they need to negotiate with a variety of parties to reach an ideal or favorable result. Whether negotiating a business deal or negotiating with employees to resolve conflict, the art of negotiation is essential to strong leadership.

2. Master Innovator

A strong leader is not afraid to think outside the box. Having an innovator as a leader is what separates your business from others who choose to play it safe and routine. In a time of limited resources and time, an innovative mindset is essential to success.

3. Master Storyteller

A strong leader has a vision. By mastering the art of storytelling, a good leader can effectively get employees and other stakeholders to buy into their vision. A great story allows others to have an emotional connection to a cause or concept. It ensures passion and memorability and fuels all those invested.

A quality leader is hard to find. Are you ready to take your skills to the next level?

Join the National Black MBA Association, this October 11-15, in New Orleans, for its 38th annual conference and exposition and participate in the Leadership Institute, an executive development program that offers cutting-edge seminars facilitated by highly credentialed and experienced faculty. Designed for mid and senior level managers as well as high potential employees, this program arms you with skills, ideas, and innovations you can put to immediate use.

Interested in learning more? Visit the conference website at nbmbaaconference.org.

This article is from the National Black MBA Association in partnership with Black Enterprise.