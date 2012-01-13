WIN! Career GPS: Strategies for Women Navigating the New Corporate Landscape

History has shown that women have been underestimated in the work place. In recent years, progress has been made to bring equality between genders. Despite the progress, there are still some who have not been able to experience the fruit of their labors. If you are one of these women, receive some direction from the Career GPS: Strategies for Women Navigating the New Corporate Landscape by Dr. Ella L.J. Edmondson Bell, Ph.D. The Career GPS contains guidelines and tips for the women who want to expand their presence in the workplace.

Dr. Ella L.J. Edmondson Bell, Ph.D. is an associate professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University. She is the fonder and president of ASCENT‐Leading Multicultural Women to the Top, a non-profit organization dedicated to the professional development and corporate career advancement of multicultural women.

