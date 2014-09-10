Women of Power: 10 Savvy Books to Help Elevate Your Career

Top professional leadership resources written for women and by women

Additional reporting by Cristie Leondis

Black Enterprise’s next Women of Power Summit will mark its 10-year anniversary next year. The summit, where professional women from all over the country will gather March 2-5, 2015, at the Fort Lauderdale Harbor Beach Resort in Florida, for three days of fellowship, networking, mentoring, and fun.

With Spelman College President Beverly Tatum Ph.D. confirmed as the recipient of this upcoming year’s Barbara Graves Legacy Award, attendees are sure to be in for a treat as the opportunity to rub elbows with some of the most prominent female leaders from various professional fields will be within arm’s reach.

Recognizing the value of professional women sharing their journey to success with other career-driven women, we’ve rounded up a list of power women who’ve used real-life stories and personal experience in business as inspirational energy to pen a book on careers and success.

While no one woman’s success journey is the same as the next, we’re sure that these books will provide professional advice, wisdom, and insight into how you can elevate your career to the next level.

Check out the authors that made our must-read list in preparation for the next Women of Power Summit. Click here for more info on how you can get ahead of the game and register for the don’t-want- to-miss conference of the year.

