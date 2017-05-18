The 2017 Entrepreneurs Summit Daily: Day 1

The annual Black Enterprise conference kicked off with a bang!

BE CEO Earl Graves Jr. with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and NBA Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler

Hundreds of business owners traveled across the country to Houston on May 17 for the opening of the 22nd annual Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit hosted by Nationwide, and they were not disappointed!

The four-day Entrepreneurs Summit kicked off with a master class in business presentations, led by best-selling author, entrepreneur, and marketing guru Jonathan Sprinkles. During the workshop, titled “Networking Session: Mastering Business Presentations,” Sprinkles shared the best practices to help entrepreneurs deliver a winning business presentation. He also offered stellar advice on strategies that can increase the profitability of your business.

"People don't care how much you know - until they know WHY you care!" @jsprinkles kicks off #BESummit with how to connect with your audience pic.twitter.com/1xh4h9v7NS — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) May 17, 2017

Later that afternoon, Black Enterprise President and CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. moderated a fireside chat with the Hon. Mayor Sylvester Turner and NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Clyde Drexler. During their discussion, the mayor and the NBA legend talked about what makes Houston the best environment for black businesses to launch, expand, and relocate.

“We are the most diverse city in this country,” said Turner, explaining why Houston is a hub for innovation and business. “We are very resourceful. I think we’re hungry. We want to play on center stage. The talent is here,” he continued.

There was also a “Uniquely Houston” VIP boat ride, hosted by the Port of Houston. Lastly, the evening ended with a celebratory reception and BE Lip Sync Biz Battle competition sponsored by Nationwide, which allowed attendees to mix, mingle, and have a lot of fun.

This was just the beginning! Stay tuned for more coverage.