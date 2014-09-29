10 Superstar Athletes Involved in Major Scandals

A look back at career-tarnishing challenges and the aftermath

By Cristie Leondis

Lately, celebrities being involved in domestic violence cases has been a reoccurring pattern in the media. The scandal of Ray Rice, a professional American football runningback who faced indefinite suspension by the NFL, sparked what seemed like a firestorm for troubled athletes.

More sports figures have faced similar scandals this week including Jeff Taylor and Adrian Peterson.

Here are 10 others who were involved in significant, sometimes career-ruining scandals, and the outcome once the smoke cleared: