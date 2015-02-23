5 Black Celebrity Stylists You Should Know

Get to know the style bosses behind your favorite celebrity looks

As with music and the latest lingo, fashion is one of popular culture’s many entities heavily influenced by black voices. We have risen to be some of the art form’s most prominent figures, in the spotlight and behind the scenes. Celebrating our innovation and influence, BE High Society honors five black celebrity stylists who shine just as bright as their superstar clients. Get to know them all!

Olori Swank, @oloriswank

When you hear UGA Biology, Psychology, Pre-Med honors graduate, blue-haired and thigh-high boot wearing celebrity stylist doesn’t exactly come to mind. That is until you’re introduced to the brand that is Olori Swank. Swank took a year off before attending med school and in that time she met “MeMpHiTz,” former V.P. of A & R at Jive Records. He asked her to style a new signee much like she dressed, and from there, the rest is history. The blue-tressed beauty has styled entertainment’s hottest celebs, including T.I, Keyshia Cole, Lance Gross and Teyanna Taylor.