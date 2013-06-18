50 Cent Will Executive Produce New Starz TV Show “Power”

The rapper keeps adding titles and making significant strides in businesses outside of Hip-Hop

It looks like rappers 50 Cent and Jay-Z are fighting to see who can do the most and expand into other fields outside Hip-Hop.

As HipHopDX is reporting, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent, has signed on to be executive producer on the upcoming Starz television series “Power.” The show is about a “Gotham nightclub owner who skirts the line between legitimacy and criminality.”

In a press statement, 50 Cent says, “This is a passion project for me, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have found a home with Starz. I look forward to working with this incredibly talented team on making ‘Power’ a hit show.”

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht added, “[50 Cent] has a unique and specific vision for the series, lending it an authenticity and voice rarely seen.”

The series is anticipated to air beginning in 2014. The rapper will co-executive produce the series with 300‘s Mark Canton and End of Watch‘s Randall Emmett, while writer Courtney Kemp Agboh (The Good Wife) pens the script.