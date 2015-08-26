Black Women Reign on September Magazine Covers

Check out celebs as they grace the cover of your favorite fashion, trade, and health mag

(Image: Variety)

The fashion world’s gotten a bad wrap in the past for not including black women in the beauty conversation, but it seems big publications are seeing beauty in a different light these days.

African American women are reigning on covers for a large part of the summer and September isn’t going to be any different. Most recently, Queen Latifah landed the cover of Variety trade magazine, Beyonce gave fans a taste of sinister sexy on the outside of Vogue, and Kerry Washington flexed for Shape.

[Related: Willow Smith Drops Words of Wisdom During ‘I-D Magazine’ Shoot]

This in no way ends the conversations surrounding black women and how they are portrayed in the media, nor does it eliminate the beauty exclusion factor. However, it’s always refreshing to see hardworking business women of color highlighted for their accomplishments.

Check out the covers below: