‘Black Jesus’: Cartoon Network’s New Show Sparking Outrage

Group says pot-smoking, hard-drinking character mocks Christianity

by     Posted: August 4, 2014

(Image: Adult Swim)

On Aug. 7, Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim will debut its new series “Black Jesus.”

Adult Swim describes the series as, “Jesus living in present day Compton, California on a daily mission to spread love and kindness throughout the neighborhood with the help of his small but loyal group of downtrodden followers.”

This “Jesus,” however, uses drugs, profanity, and gestures inappropriately and some Christian groups who say the show “completely misrepresents Jesus” are not amused.

The jury is still out on whether this guy really thinks he is Jesus, or whether he may really be Jesus, but he goes around Compton with a bunch of ragged followers who look like they’ve had one too many forties and have smoked way too much pot.

The show is created by Aaron McGruder, the mind behind the popular “Boondocks.” McGruder also executive produces.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Newcomer Gerald “Slink” Johnson (“Grand Theft Auto V”) stars as Black Jesus. Charlie Murphy (“Are We There Yet?”), Corey Holcomb (“The Cleveland Show”), Kali Hawk (“Couples Retreat”), Valenzia Algarin, up-and-coming comedian Andrew “King Bach” BachelorAndra Fuller (“L.A. Complex”) and “The Boondocks”‘ John Witherspoon round out the cast.”

The Cartoon Network series is obviously meant to be a satire, but critics who’ve seen the trailer aren’t laughing. At least one Christian group is already lobbying the network to cancel the show, saying its contents is blasphemous. Others say it is crude, offensive, and sacrilegious.

At the core of their argument, is their belief that Adult Swim had a more sinister motive behind the series. They set out to mock Christianity.

The conservative Christian group American Family Association, says, “Adult Swim is not ridiculing any other religion and wouldn’t dream of mocking Mohammed or Muslims, but has no problem denigrating Christians.”

Other critics agree saying people feel it is okay to mock Christianity and Jesus, but not Mohammed and that’s because they fear retaliation from Islamic fundamentalist groups.

Right now there is an ongoing open call to boycott the network and its advertisers.

  • William Gordon

    I have not seen nor do i plan to see any show where Christ is been showing during drugs.

  • donalda

    First of all, why these Christians watching adult swim?

  • Willoughby Spitt

    Who gives a fuck??!? It’s god damned TELEVISION show. STFU. I’m agnostic & can’t WAIT to watch the show while vapin’ Jah’s good green.

  • puny

    We need to make our own choice of what we watch

  • Busy Bee

    You don’t have to be a Christian to be offended. You don’t have to be black to be offended. My question is, what is the POINT of this show? Nothing, again-NO THING-is created and put on television ‘just because’. For those who feel the solution is simply ‘not to watch’, I ask you to consider this. If you saw a ten year old Jewish girl dancing naked in the street with a group of people watching, laughing and pointing at her while her own parents stood by and did nothing, would it be okay because all you had to do was ‘go inside’ your own house and not watch? Would you have to be ‘Jewish’ to be concerned about the implications of her actions? Does it make it okay because some people were entertained watching her dance naked while her own parents stood by and allowed her to continue? What would you think about the parents in this scenario? Again, I ask the question-what is the POINT of this show? Entertainment value? For who? In my opinion, it doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, Christian or Muslim. The concept and content of this show irresponsible, offensive, and a complete waste of airtime. Get it together Cartoon Network. You can and should do better.

  • Kat

    christians have their own tv channels, so why are they complaining about this show? besides, it’s SATIRE. they need to get a grip.

