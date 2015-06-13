Day 3: Learn, Network and Experience with ABFF

Attendees may take advantage of many more screenings and workshops at the festival

It’s Saturday, Day 3, and the American Black Film Festival is going strong. You’ve likely taken advantage of the classes, screenings, parties, talks and networking opportunities. Well, the good news is there’s still so much more! If you’re just arriving or getting in the swing of things, stop by the New York Hilton: West Promenade to register for the event between 10:00am and 7:00pm.

Today, why not join the Crowdfunding Workshop for Filmmakers, hosted by Seed and Spark at the Time Warner Center from 10:00am–Noon. This workshop is for ABFF Passholders only.

An exciting session for aspiring bosses is The Life of a Showrunner hosted at the New York Hilton: Grand Ballroom East at 11:00am. Come and hear what goes on behind the scenes from the creators, producers, and writers of some of the top shows on television.

With many taking content creation into their own hands, it may be quite helpful to check out How to Monetize a Successful Web Series, where Issa Rae (The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl), Numa Perrier, Dennis Dortch (Blackandsexy.tv), and Andrea Lewis (Black Actress) share tips on how to take your web series to the next level. This session will be held at the New York Hilton: Grand Ballroom East.

Talented young artists will be speaking at the Hot in Hollywood panel at 6:45pm at the New York Hilton. Stop by to see who’s going to be there before swinging over to the epic 18th Annual HBO Short Film Competition. A huge deal every year, the competition displays the work of five talented filmmakers hoping to break out and make waves at ABFF.

Films will be screened all day (11:00am-11:00pm) today and tomorrow at the AMC Empire 25 in Theaters 12 and 13. Today’s spotlight screenings are Boxed In, written and directed by Tasha Smith with a full Q&A following, and ABFF Independent Season 4 Premiere, a spotlight screening hosted by David Banner. The McDonald’s Lovin Video Premiere Screening will be at the AMC Empire 25 at 4:30pm and will feature a Q&A with the three competition finalists immediately following the screening. For a complete list of the narrative, documentary, short, spotlight and webisodes that will be screened, along with times and ticket purchase information, visit https://www.amctheatres.com/.

The cast members of TV One’s original movie Runaway Island and other celebrities will perform scenes live from TV One’s First Annual Screenplay Competition at TV One Presents Celebrity Scene Stealers. This takes place from 1:30pm-3:00pm at the New York Hilton: Grand Ballroom East.

If you need a break from the day’s activities or you’re looking for a few networking opportunities, try the American Airlines Lounge at the New York Hilton: Grand Ballroom East Foyer, The Concierge Passholder Lounge at the New York Hilton: Hudson Suite, or the Television and Media Expo at the New York Hilton: Grand Ballroom West between Noon and 6:30pm. Keep in mind that you may need to be an ABFF passholder for admission into the lounges. The Television and Media Expo is a free public event with ticket.

This about sums it up for now. Check back tomorrow for more information about tomorrow’s activities. In the meantime, make sure you download the BE Events app, available via iOS and Android. Use the app to register for ABFF events and enter to win a trip for two to ABFF’s 20th anniversary in 2016.

For complete coverage of the 2015 American Black Film Festival, visit www.blackenterprise.com/tag/abff/ or follow along on social media using #ABFF2015. For more information on the films, schedules, and activities, download the BE Events app on iTunes or Google Play.