Misty Copeland to Mentor Young Ballerinas in New Oxygen Series

Renowned ballerina will serve as executive producer of new Oxygen show

In an effort to attract a more millennial audience that caters to women ages 18-35, Oxygen network is releasing five new series as part of their rebranding strategy.

Added to the lineup of new shows is a docuseries that follows renowned ballerina Misty Copeland as she mentors up-and-coming ballerinas who are looking to take their dancing careers to the next level.

With Copeland serving as an executive producer of the series, Oxygen describes the show as following “talented hopefuls from diverse backgrounds descend upon New York to take on the next major step in their ballet careers.” In the series, Copeland, who made history as only the second black female soloist to perform at the prestigious American Ballet Theater, will mentor and train the ballerinas and provide them with a lifetime opportunity to catapult their careers and passions to newer heights.

So far there’s no release date for the new show, whose working title is The Misty Copeland Project.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter