Huh?! Black Model on ‘The Face’ Says She’s ‘Not Black’

Bronx native Devyn Abdullah told judges on Naomi Campbell’s Oxygen TV show “The Face,” that she doesn’t consider herself to be a “black” model, because she’s “fair-skinned” even though by all accounts she is black, Hello Beautiful reports.
The exchange happened between the 21-year-old Devyn (pictured) and talk show host Wendy Williams, during an episode last week.
Wendy: Is it hard to be a black girl model?
Devyn: I don’t really consider myself as a black girl model. I know what my ethnicity is, but I’m fair-skinned and I feel like I have an international look.
Wendy: So you don’t feel black?
Devyn: No, that’s not what I said, whatsoever.
Naomi Campbell (to other judges): What the f*ck does she mean? That’s a disgrace! She’s a black girl.
I’m not sure why everyone is so uppity about how this person chooses to self identify. *shrugs* Leave her alone!
She is not fair skinned and trying to not identify as what you’re, especially when you’re Black is indeed a disgrace. She needs a reality check!
If you are not black I’m confused. You can be Carmel like me but your still chocolate.
Lock this fool in a room and blast Curtis Mayfield’s “We the people who are darker than blue” until she gets the message. Fools like her give Blacks a bad name.
Her last name is Abdullah – she is 1/4 black, 1/2 white, 1/2 pakistani
People can be so overly dramatic! She did NOT say she wasn’t black! She said she doesn’t consider herself to be a “black girl” model. Devyn is a mixture of things and to say that she should consider herself any ONE thing is just plain wrong! She is of mixed heritage and therefore she is NOT only a black woman AND she should NOT feel she has to classify herself as such. Wendy’s role in that episode was to confront the girls and see how they react to being caught off guard. Devyn shouldn’t be crucified by us just becaue she didn’t say “I feel great being called a black girl model!” She is a mixture and she should be true to her family and herself.
if she’s multiracial, maybe she considers it a “disgrace” to not consider her other racial heritages.
This article is awful because later in the episode Devyn acknowledged her pride in her Black heritage. Wendy caught her slipping, as she was supposed to do in the episode. Of course, if you fact checked, then this would be journalism, and that requires work.