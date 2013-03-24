Huh?! Black Model on ‘The Face’ Says She’s ‘Not Black’

Naomi Campbell thinks her statement is a 'disgrace'

Source: Oxygen

Bronx native Devyn Abdullah told judges on Naomi Campbell’s Oxygen TV show “The Face,” that she doesn’t consider herself to be a “black” model, because she’s “fair-skinned” even though by all accounts she is black, Hello Beautiful reports.

The exchange happened between the 21-year-old Devyn (pictured) and talk show host Wendy Williams, during an episode last week.

Wendy: Is it hard to be a black girl model?

Devyn: I don’t really consider myself as a black girl model. I know what my ethnicity is, but I’m fair-skinned and I feel like I have an international look.

Wendy: So you don’t feel black?

Devyn: No, that’s not what I said, whatsoever.

Naomi Campbell (to other judges): What the f*ck does she mean? That’s a disgrace! She’s a black girl.

