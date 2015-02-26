Sports Anchor Denounces Racist Signs On-Air

Blatant racist acts continue to happen at sporting events throughout the country, causing white America to reflect. According to a recent USA Today story, a white news anchor in Dallas/Forth Worth gave ” a powerful talk on air expressing his disappointment in a group of young fans who held up a sign saying “White Power.” The incident occurred at a basketball game in Flower Mound, Texas.
On-air in the aftermath of the incident, Dale Hansen of WFAA-TV, said “The one black family [my father] knew were good people; all the others he didn’t know, they were the bad people,” Hansen said. “The ignorance in that reasoning if you think about it long enough will twist your mind and it twisted mine.”
See what else Hansen had to see in the video below.
