Sports Anchor Denounces Racist Signs On-Air

"White Power" signs at a basketball game prompted the rant

by     Posted: February 26, 2015
Photo: Quick Memes

Blatant racist acts continue to happen at sporting events throughout the country, causing white America to reflect. According to a  recent USA Today story, a white news anchor in Dallas/Forth Worth gave ” a powerful talk on air expressing his disappointment in a group of young fans who held up a sign saying “White Power.” The incident occurred at a basketball game in Flower Mound, Texas.

[Related: Preparing For Life After Football Now]

On-air in the aftermath of the incident, Dale Hansen of WFAA-TV, said “The one black family [my father] knew were good people; all the others he didn’t know, they were the bad people,” Hansen said. “The ignorance in that reasoning if you think about it long enough will twist your mind and it twisted mine.”

See what else Hansen had to see in the video below.

 

ACROSS THE WEB

  • Pingback: This 10-year Old is Getting College Offers to His Dad’s Dismay()

  • Pingback: Social Media Ranking for Top Black NBA Earners()

  • Pingback: Sports Anchor Decries Racism After “White Power” Signs At Game | News One()

  • Pingback: Sports Anchor Decries Racism After “White Power” Signs At Game | AM 1310: The Light()

  • Pingback: Sports Anchor Decries Racism After “White Power” Signs At Game | Majic 107.5, Atlanta, R&B, Radio, Steve Harvey, WAMJ, 97.5()

  • Pingback: Sports Anchor Decries Racism After “White Power” Signs At Game | WOL-AM 1450()

  • Pingback: Sports Anchor Decries Racism After “White Power” Signs At Game | Praise Houston()

  • Pingback: Sports Anchor Decries Racism After “White Power” Signs At Game | WTPS 1240 AM()

  • Pingback: Sports Anchor Decries Racism After “White Power” Signs At Game | Black America Web()

  • Chris Wagner

    So if they had raised a sign saying black power, would you have made this monolog?

    • Gideo

      Looks like Dale hit a little to close to home for you. 😛

      • Chris Wagner

        What the hell are you talking about?

        • 2horizon

          What he’s saying is you were offended by what you perceived to be an attack on your rights to display your white power sign

          • Chris Wagner

            I don’t have a white power sign

          • Chris Wagner

            Do you feel it is racist for blacks to display a black power sign?

          • 2horizon

            They (we) don’t do that type of stuff, so why waste time discussing things that are as probable as Santa Claus’s existence (oh, I forgot that you are SC)?

          • Chris Wagner

            Now who’s making the joke

          • Chris Wagner

            And you avoided the question

        • Gideo

          Figure it out cupcake.

    • 2horizon

      What if reindeer really knew how to fly, would you then believe in Santa Claus?

      • Chris Wagner

        They do now ho to fly, and I m Santa Claus!

        • 2horizon

          Well you don’t “now ho” to spell tough guy!

          • Chris Wagner

            Revert to name calling and spell check ehh, How about this, Go reproduce yourself
            Your statement didn’t make any sense and I thought I would address that with humor

          • 2horizon

            Your jokes are real corny

          • Chris Wagner

            I’m just tired of people crying and pointing fingers, you are responsible for yourself. If blacks spent as much time improving themselves(Job Skills/Education) as they spent pointing out racism we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

          • 2horizon

            How many blacks do you know? All you know about blacks have been fed to you by your family member, friends, government, etc. Most of the blacks I know are hardworking, and responsible. I myself, have obtained a masters degree and so have many of my friends. However, are you suggesting I should sit by silently, while white supremacist display their offensive signs in the presence of my wife and kids? Why are you more upset with blacks who’d speak out against this unprovoked behavior, than with the perpetrators of this hateful act? Why are you sympathetic with these trouble making kids, and attacking blacks who’ve done nothing to you or simply attended a sporting event to be entertained like the rest of the human beings in the facility?

          • Charles

            Brother i couldn’t have said it any better! White have been fed racist propaganda about black people through the White Supremacist media. Most Black people that i know including myself work for a living. Chris signs off on that kind of behavior, because he’s a White Supremacist himself!

          • Chris Wagner

            I know enough, The media is biased left!
            You never answered the question about black power did you? Just like Hillary, Barrack and Bill, they have all learned that when the tough questions are asked dodge and avoid

          • 2horizon

            It wouldn’t be acceptable for any race to display terrorist signs at a sporting event or any place else for that matter, but we only have examples of only one race engaging in such behavior. You said “If blacks spent as much time improving themselves(Job Skills/Education) as they spent pointing out racism we wouldn’t be having this conversation”. Therefore, based on you logic, it’s black peoples’ fault that white students demonstrate hateful behavior against them at sporting events or where ever? That makes no sense and Its that kind of reasoning that makes me very cynical about the prospect of improving race relations. This nation is too far gone.

          • Chris Wagner

            Keep your head in the sand, black power, black pride are used daily in this country.

          • 2horizon

            I have specific examples of white terrorism. Give me examples of your claims against black, and if you can, unlike you, I will condemn them, but I need not worry about that, because I know you can’t. You do what Fake News does… make accusations without any factual proof to back them up.

          • Chris Wagner

            no justice
            no peace

          • Chris Wagner

            hands up
            dont shoot

          • Chris Wagner

            both of these movements failed to wait for or accept the facts of the cases

          • Chris Wagner

            to busy crying, to little trying
            every American can make a good life for themselves, however they have to earn it

          • Chris Wagner

            How about the rap song “kill whitey”

          • Chris Wagner

            Cop Killa

          • 2horizon

            Never heard of that song…who made it? I know, no one because it doesn’t exist.

          • Chris Wagner

            Menace Clan
            Lyrics to Kill Whitey (Chorus)
            Kill! (Kill!)
            Whitey! (Whitey!)
            All! (All!)
            Mighty! (Mighty!)
            God (God!)
            Niggas in the church say (LAA)

            Kill! (Kill!)
            Whitey! (Whitey!)
            All! (All!)
            Mighty! (Mighty!)
            God (God!)
            Uncle tom house nigga (RAH!)

            The white man is a devil, a beast, beserk, snake, Satan, serpent, evil, wicked, dragon, demonic, Hell-Born, Iblis, brutal, wild, fierce, untamed, the archenemy, father of lies, prince of darkness, nigga let me (?)
            The Crips and Bloods are soldiers I’m recruitin’
            Wit no dispute,
            Drive by shootin’ on this white genetic mutant,
            Wanna know where I’m from?
            I’m from “Fuck Yo Hood”,
            Dont even hit me up, fuck yo set
            Let’s go, and kill some rednecks (muthafucka)
            The Menace Clan aint afraid, to check a hood
            The Menace Clan aint afraid of a peckerwood
            Fuck George Bush, fuck Bill Clinton, fuck Ross Perot, fuck Dan Quayle, what the hell?
            Fuck Daryl Gates, fuck Stacey Koon, fuck Ted Briseno, fuck Lawrence Powell, fuck Timothy Wind, and judge George Carter,
            Im down wit my nigga Shady,
            I got the .380,
            My homies think Im crazy cuz I shot a white baby, I said, I said, I said

            (Chorus)

            When I unload the muthafuckin Glock,
            Ya body clot,
            Ya homies are shot,
            Im up the block before ya body drop,
            A nigga dumpin’ on yo white ass,
            Fuck this rap shit, nigga I’ma blast,
            I dont give a fuck, if,
            None of yall niggas aint down,
            I’ll beat a white boy to the muthafucking ground,
            Im wit tha M-E-N-A-C-E,
            I could see you but ya cant see me,
            Now what have we?
            Im (?) you,
            Just bust the one-less busta, musta,
            Bit the dust,
            Fuck this rap shit, nigga Im bust, on yo ass,
            Ima slash and slash,
            And they hear the sax,
            You neva heard no shit like this,
            Menace,
            I piss on ya grave,
            Civilize a slave,
            Blow up ya church, then I blow up ya turf,
            You will search,
            For the Menace, Clan,
            But in his, hand,
            Theres a muthafuckin nine,
            So they dont cross the line cuz I…

            (Chorus)

            (Thanks to J for these lyrics)

            [ These are Kill Whitey Lyrics on http://www.lyricsmania.com/ ]

            Play Music

          • Chris Wagner

            Ice-T
            I got my black shirt on
            I got my black gloves on
            I got my ski mask on
            This shit’s been too long

            I got my twelve gauge sawed off
            I got my headlights turned off
            I’m ’bout to bust some shots off
            I’m ’bout to dust some cops off

            Cop killer, better you than me
            Cop killer, fuck police brutality
            Cop killer, I know your family’s grievin’
            (fuck ’em)
            Cop killer, but tonight we get even

            I got my brain on hype
            Tonight’ll be your night
            I got this long-assed knife
            And your neck looks just right

            My adrenaline’s pumpin’
            I got my stereo bumpin’
            I’m ’bout to kill me somethin’
            A pig stopped me for nuthin’

            Cop killer, better you than me
            Cop killer, fuck police brutality
            Cop killer, I know your mama’s grievin’
            (fuck her)
            Cop killer, but tonight we get even

            Die, die, die pig, die
            Fuck the police, fuck the police
            Fuck the police, fuck the police
            Fuck the police, fuck the police
            Fuck the police, yeah

            Cop killer, better you than me
            I’m a cop killer, fuck police brutality
            Cop killer, I know your family’s grievin’
            (fuck ’em)
            Cop killer, but tonight we get even

            Fuck the police, fuck the police
            Fuck the police, fuck the police
            Fuck the police, fuck the police
            Fuck the police
            Fuck the police, break it down

            Fuck the police, yeah
            Fuck the police for Darryl Gates
            Fuck the police for Rodney King
            Fuck the police for my dead homies

            Fuck the police for your freedom
            Fuck the police, don’t be a pussy
            Fuck the police, have some muthafuckin’ courage
            Fuck the police, sing along

            Cop killer, cop killer, cop killer, cop killer
            Cop killer, what you’re gonna be when you grown up?
            Cop killer, good choice, cop killer
            I’m a muthafuckin’ cop killer

            Cop killer, better you than me
            Cop killer, fuck police brutality
            Cop killer, I know your mama’s grievin’
            (fuck her)

          • Chris Wagner

            The only affirmed racism in the TM case was “creepy ass cracker”

          • 2horizon

            Really? That is ridiculous. The entire system of “justice” is affirm racism. Chris good luck to you man.

          • Chris Wagner

            same to you my friend
            One day you will realize life is hard, its hard for everyone. Only the quitters ad losers cry about it

          • Chris Wagner

            After the TM case was resolved there were hundreds of assaults of black on white and multiple murders on black on white. Where is your outrage.

          • 2horizon

            One more thing…racism is a pathology. Its makes you see things that are real only to you. In your mind, and in the mind of most whites, there probably were “hundreds of assaults of black on white” but in reality, there were none. Get help Chris.

          • Chris Wagner

            LOL

          • Chris Wagner

            The racists in this country in this day and age are black

          • Chris Wagner

            No more jokes, just the truth.

  • Pingback: Sports Anchor Decries Racism After “White Power” Signs At Game | Hot 96.3()

  • Pingback: Sports Anchor Decries Racism After “White Power” Signs At Game | 106.7 WTLC()

  • Pingback: University of Oklahoma Fraternity Closed After Racist Video Surfaces()

  • spectrum cable services

    you’re truly a just right webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a great task on this subject!|

    http://www.cabletvinternetserviceproviders.com/cabletv-spectrum-utah/cabletv-spectrum-wellsville-ut.html

  • Pingback: Google()

  • Pingback: Venture Point Network()

  • Pingback: vibe()

  • Pingback: vibrator for beginners()

  • Pingback: bangal ka jadu()

  • Pingback: trap()

  • Pingback: best butt plug()

  • Pingback: real dildo()

  • Pingback: Quick News Updates()

  • Pingback: army deployment news()

  • Pingback: adam and eve()

  • Pingback: cleaning()

  • Pingback: Easy recipes for vegetarians()

  • Pingback: sammamish exterminators()

  • Pingback: vibrating butt plug()

  • Pingback: best gay sex toys()

  • Pingback: butt plug()

  • Pingback: Butterfly Vibrator()

  • Pingback: anal butt plug()

  • Pingback: Candles()

  • Pingback: dildo()

  • Pingback: rental bond cleaning Melbourne()

  • Pingback: bandiera Italia()

  • Pingback: Get the latest news and information on sports and championship events()

  • Pingback: kala jadu()

  • Pingback: realistic vibrating dildo()

  • Pingback: where to buy silicone vibrator()

  • Pingback: Butterfly Sex Toy()

  • Pingback: Magic Wand Vibrating Massager()

  • Pingback: Best Rabbit Vibrator()

  • Pingback: Original Magic Wand()

  • Pingback: Orgasm Cream()

  • Pingback: Waterproof Vibrator()

  • Pingback: Water Based Lube()

  • Pingback: adam and eve()

  • Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()

  • Pingback: Sripatum university()

  • Pingback: vacate cleaning Melbourne()

  • Pingback: adult sex novelty()

  • Pingback: robert()

  • Pingback: divorce in PA()

  • Pingback: lgbt sex toys()

  • Pingback: sexy()

  • Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()

  • Pingback: pc games for windows 8()

  • Pingback: anal training toys()