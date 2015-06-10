Teen ‘Breaks the Internet’ with Prom Dress

For some, prom is just one big party. However, for 18-year-old Kyemah McEntyre it was an opportunity to show off her fashion design skills and publicly stand up for black women.
[Below: Check out Prom Dress]
According to Clutch Magazine, McEntyre designed her prom dress from scratch. The red, gold and yellow detailed, A-lined garment was complete with long sleeves, and a flared shaped, floor-length bottom. She accessorized the dress with a solid gold choker necklace and a matching headpiece, which complimented her natural hair.
Clutch reports that the teen’s designs are a response to the countless number of black women who face harsh criticism from the public, being labeled as “ugly” and “angry.” She hopes her positive attitude gives her peers the confidence to realize that they are the exact opposite of negative stereotypes.
McEntyre went on to win the title of Prom Queen at her high school. It’s unclear if she will pursue a career in fashion design, but hopefully this won’t be the last of her gorgeous creations.
The dress is totally outstanding and loved the choker and specially her kinky locks hair which are making her stand out and making her more beautiful and stunning.
HACK ATM AND BECOME RICH TODAY!!!!
Hello everyone. There is a new way of making cash, although it is illegal but also a smart and easy way of living big. I used to be a barrack girl until i became eager and decided to change my life one way or the other. I got opportunity to register for the militant amnesty through connection thereby taking me out of the country for training in the United States for a period of 3years. To cut the story short, during my training i made some white friends who were geeks and also experts at ATM repairs, programming and execution who taught me various tips and tricks about breaking into an ATM. with my knowledge gained from my white geek friends, i have been able to counterfeit and programme a blank ATM card using various tools and software’s. I have ready-made programmed ATM cards or if you want to learn you are also free to contact me.. I am just 29, my family are in USA and i have cash, i have a car, i live in India and i travel all around the world. i do my things on a low-key to avoid suspicion. Some of you will wonder why i am selling this out if truly i am already living large. It is because it is hard task doing it yourself, i wont lie to you, its not easy to hack ATM talk more of to reprogramme the card alone. It takes days andc sometimes weeks. Some of you will want the ready made card to avoid the stress of doing it yourself and i don’t give the ready made card out for free because i spent days trying to make it available for you. e-mail me. (janeashey333@yahoo.com) for more information, request of the ATM,explanation and inquiries. NOTE: the ATM card has no pin, no registered account number. It has no limit for withdrawal and it is untraceable. You can collect money from any account just by typing the persons account number e-mail me.(janeashey333@yahoo.com).
Yay! Finally a unique and interesting prom dress that’s actually pretty, instead of all those cotton-candy horrors.
Pingback: Kyemah McEntyre Debuts Epic Dress at BET Awards | GRUV Events
Obviously we see a young lady from our community with great talent that should be surrounded by lawyers, accountants and investor dollars like other cultures and communities do….let’s put a team together and nurture genius and talent.
Sincerely,
Dr. Glenn-Vickers:Bey, JD
glenn_vickers@yahoo.com
let’s have her cover-up her tits at a high school dance please.
hahahah, wonderful dress, great creativity, but she couldn’t come out my house with her chi chi’s exposed like that, don’t look like her mind is what she wants to expose, lol
Wonderful. Just what we need. Another young Black woman with her breasts exposed. I wonder if she can do the hootchie mama dance in public too?
hahahah, she in high school ? and her daddy and momma let her expose her breasts like that ? the dress aint all that damn hot, the print is rather domestic considering her blackness, but the tits exposed are really all its about
tall haters obviously didnt see all the other want to be grown ups showing off more. Hi Haters
She has talent; better than some of the dresses worn by famous celebrities designed by famous celebrities…shows class without a big price tag
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post. Thanks for supplying this info.
latahza