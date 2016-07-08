Road to the GoodLife: Toast to Living Good in Chicago

If we deserve to grant ourselves one thing in every city we touch, it’s a taste of the good life. We deserve the upper echelon of drinks, food, service, pampering, and fun. We deserve to know that wherever we wind up, the quality of service will be superb, the environment immaculate, and the experience exceptional.

Chicago knows exactly what we deserve and the city is giving us just that as we gear up for Black Enterprise’s The Good Life, Chicago, sponsored by Lexus. Check out this list of the top five Chicago bars where you can literally taste the good life.

M Lounge

1520 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605, 312.447.0201

Sit back and relax at this South Loop martini lounge. M Lounge features live music on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to be enjoyed with an array of specialty martinis and fine spirits. M Lounge also offers a number of non-alcoholic cocktails and exquisite coffee drinks. Performances range from jazz to blues to R&B. No matter the music genre, you will immediately feel at home inside this intimate 1,400 square foot oasis—whether you’re settling into one of the comfortable couches or low-slung chairs, or pulling up a seat at the 28-foot long walnut bar.

Blue Chicago

36 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654 (312) 661-0100 Sun-Fri: 8:00 pm – 2:00 am Sat: 8:00 pm – 3:00 am

The world-renowned late night blues club and bar, Blue Chicago has been presenting the best in authentic Chicago blues in a warm and friendly atmosphere since 1985. Located in the heart of the River North entertainment district near popular hotels and restaurants, Chicagoans and blues fans from all over the world pack the house nightly.

Buddy Guy’s Legends

700 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL 60605, (312) 427-1190

With a great menu of Louisiana-style Cajun and soul food, with some lighter fare and bar food thrown in for good measure, Buddy Guy’s Legends offers an award-winning gumbo, jambalaya, chicken and ribs, and catfish po’boys served over cocktails and accompanied by some classic blues.

Norman’s Bistro

1001 East 43Rrd Street, Chicago, IL 60653-3006, (773) 966-5821

The highly rated Norman’s Bistro offers a warm and soothing ambiance with a “Cheers” like environment. Here you can enjoy an American Creole cuisine with a Brazilian flair.

Nouveau Tavern

358 W. Ontario, Chicago, IL 60654 (312) 915-4100

Guests of Nouveau Tavern are transported to the French Quarter with a serious drinking and dining experience in elegant, yet festive, surroundings and with friendly service from welcoming staff.

The drink program includes an innovative, versatile selection of the classics, including unique takes on well-known Southern drinks. The wine list includes a robust selection of bottles at a wide range of price points, the same with wines by the glass.

Tantrum

1023 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605, (312) 939-9160

Tantrum is sophisticated cocktail lounge in the South Loop. Patrons of Tantrum enjoy the A+ chocolate martini and the eclectic jukebox.

