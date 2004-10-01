Leather Bound

Unlike mohair and go-go boots, some fashion looks never go out of style or out of season. Take leather, for example. Versatile and stylish, leather is getting printed, embossed, stamped, and boldly colored across product categories this season.
Jim R. Metellus, product development manager for footwear at Kenneth Cole Productions, loves the design challenge that leather presents. “For me, it’s the richness of it and being able to manipulate it versus dealing with cloth,” says the 29-year-old Harlem native, who has also helped develop footwear for Frye Co., Tommy Hilfiger, Phat Farm, Diesel, and Adidas.
Italy — home to Gucci, Prada, and Salvatore Ferragamo — is generally considered top in leather craftsmanship, but China manufactures about 60% of U.S. footwear, says Metellus. Countries such as Brazil, Spain, Portugal, and Mexico also earn strong marks for quality. But there’s more to a great leather item than its country of origin.
Here, Metellus — also a member of the Black Fashion Designers Association (www.blackfashiondesigners.org) — shares these tips for choosing and caring for leather this fall:
Texture reigns. Stamped crocodile, alligator patterns, as well as glazed and embossed leather take center stage. Continuing spring’s hardware obsession, tooling details such as chains, studding, and heavy brass buckles and closures made popular by designers Marc Jacobs and Gucci are key for fall bags and shoes. Metellus says rich dark navies, blacks, earth tones, and cognac are dominating men’s footwear, while luxe burgundies and rich saddle shades are making news in women’s shoes.
Price is not the only factor. The quality of an item’s raw materials, such as the original hide’s or skin’s age and thickness, as well as a garment’s stitching helps determine its cost, say Metellus and the Leather Apparel Association. You’ll pay a premium for butter-soft calfskin (from young female cows). Heavier, durable cowhide comes from older animals. Another price factor: leather soles on footwear. “It’s better for the shoe because you want it to age gracefully,” he says.
Pay attention to details. Metellus suggests purchasing only lined garments “because you don’t want the tanning to rub off on your clothes.” Regardless of the product, “make sure the stitching is not sloppy.”
Make it last forever. Never pretreat suede, says Metellus. “It’s silicone-based, so basically you’re spraying plastic.” When your goods need cleaning, take them to a leather specialist, not the local dry cleaner. During the wintertime, sponge off salt stains with clear water. And no matter how logical it seems, never dry wet shoes or garments by placing them near heat sources, as the leather will shrink.
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Comment on Leather Bound by Google – GistPartner Career Connect()
Pingback: http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com()
Pingback: http://www.motupatlugameshd.com()
Pingback: how to talk about std()
Pingback: american dating()
Pingback: sex toy whip()
Pingback: Top Ten Sex Toys()
Pingback: Best Glass Dildos()
Pingback: group exercise instructor()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: kona 100%()
Pingback: TensorFlow()
Pingback: shasta lake fishing()
Pingback: sexual()
Pingback: Happy 13th Birthday()
Pingback: Sex Toys Online()
Pingback: Purchase Beer Online()
Pingback: Footwear for deployed military soldiers()
Pingback: lovehoney()
Pingback: HPMC capsules()
Pingback: web application development companies in usa()
Pingback: how to()
Pingback: Air Jordan 12 Low Cool Grey For Sale()
Pingback: paid survey jobs()
Pingback: kona 100%()
Pingback: best kona()
Pingback: everyday deals facebook()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: TaGaz()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: uk email lists()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: Make Money Online()
Pingback: Lefkoşa satılık villa()
Pingback: wall bed mechanism()
Pingback: pushup jeans()
Pingback: unique antiques()
Pingback: work from home jobs 2018()
Pingback: best g spot vibrator()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: butterfly sex toys()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: adam & eve sex toys()
Pingback: luxury bullet sex toy()
Pingback: surfboard rental()
Pingback: 2H2D()
Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: tratamento Dependência Química()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: cloudy life blog()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy()
Pingback: sex toys review()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: pc games for windows 7()
Pingback: sex foreplay()
Pingback: basement finishing atlanta()
Pingback: lucky palace casino()
Pingback: Bespoke Gift Packaging()
Pingback: rampant vibrator()
Pingback: seo agency()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: circles()
Pingback: cyberskin dildo()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: I Love News Paper()
Pingback: ranger school()
Pingback: glass toys()
Pingback: apps for pc download()
Pingback: sex frequency()
Pingback: sex importance()
Pingback: rental bond cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: cleaning windows and mirrors()
Pingback: label besi()
Pingback: penis enlargement pump()
Pingback: g spot toy()
Pingback: ant control companies()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: anal butt plug()
Pingback: best gay sex toys()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: pink dildo()
Pingback: Beads()
Pingback: where to buy bunny vibrator()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: vibrating jelly dong()
Pingback: silicone g spot vibrator()
Pingback: Magic Wand Vibrating Massager()
Pingback: Butterfly Kiss Sex Toy()
Pingback: Best Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: Clit Cream()
Pingback: Realistic Vibrator()
Pingback: Under The Bed Restraint System()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho Masturbator()
Pingback: Best Lube()
Pingback: good head()
Pingback: Cheap bond back cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: desensitizing spray()
Pingback: free download for pc windows()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: scissor lift service()
Pingback: anal vibrator()
Pingback: sexy costumes()