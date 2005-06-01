Update: The 75 Most Powerful Blacks In Corporate America

Holding true to their titles, some of these movers and shakers have made power moves recently, while others were less fortunate

BLACK ENTERPRISE compiles a list of the highest-ranking executives from the 1,000 largest domestic and international publicly traded companies. The 2005 list featured 18 CEOs and 26 presidents. However, since it was published in February, things have changed. Prompted by the Enron scandal of 2001, it’s now open season on top CEOs and Fortune 500 executives. Our Top 75 have not been immune to scrutiny but many are faring well in a dog-eat-dog environment. Some executives have been promoted, others have resigned, and anticipated business deals have gone through. Here is a short update on what has happened to some of our power players. —

Top Executives

Driving his way to the pole position is Daryl B. Hazel, 56, who was named Ford Motor Co. vice president and president, Ford Division. The promotion was part of a series of management changes meant to strengthen the company’s North America Marketing, Sales & Service organization. Hazel was previously president of the Lincoln Mercury Division, from August 2002 to April 2005.

Oracle’s Charles E. Phillips Jr., 45, recently added co-president of PeopleSoft to his resumé. The promotion is part of an ongoing restructuring of the company, which was acquired by Oracle as part of a $10.3 billion deal.

Delphi Corp. named Rodney O’Neal, 51, president and COO in January. He is sharing the day-to-day operations, purchasing, sales, and marketing with Chairman and CEO J.T. Battenberg, who will retire this year. O’Neal had managed the automotive company’s interests in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and South America as the president of the Dynamics, Propulsion, Thermal & Interior Sector.

Don Thompson, 41, formerly executive vice president of McDonald’s Restaurant Solutions USA division, was promoted to COO in January.

Sam Combs III, 47, is now responsible for three utility companies — Oklahoma Natural Gas Co., the Kansas Gas Service Co., and the Texas Gas Service Co. — after his promotion to president of the Oklahoma Natural Gas Co. The change gives Combs, who was president of ONEOK, more responsibility.

Chief Executive Officers

James A. Bell, 56, was named the interim CEO of The Boeing Co. following the departure of Harry Stonecipher, who resigned after having a personal affair with a female Boeing executive.

Following a rocky tenure, Ann M. Fudge, 53, stepped down as head of Y&R Advertising in April. Fudge, chairman and CEO of Young & Rubicam Brands, was contracted to hold the position for three years but has served for only two. While she continues to run the parent company, Fudge will reportedly lead the search for a replacement at the agency, which recently lost several high-profile accounts, including Burger King, Sony Electronics, and Jaguar Cars.

Pamela Thomas-Graham, 41, was replaced as president and CEO of CNBC after nearly four years as the cable channel’s top executive. She was named chairman of the network in February. Mark Hoffman, 47, formerly the president and general manager of a Connecticut NBC affiliate succeeded Graham.

Resignations

After months of investigation into mortgage giant Fannie Mae’s accounting practices, Franklin Raines, 55, the company’s chairman and CEO, announced his early retirement late