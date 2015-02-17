These options are fun and sure to build long-lasting memories

(Image: Thinkstock)

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the acts of love end. Whether you spent it with your longtime beau or were able to find a new love on the special day, dating is always part of putting the spark in a relationship.

You may be asking yourself why ideas have to be inexpensive? Great question. Unfortunately, the dollar amount of gifts and dinners has uprooted the opportunity to spend and share quality time together on this commercialized day.

Do you still have an expensive piece of jewelry, teddy bear or article of clothing from an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend? You probably no longer value those items, correct? On the other hand, can you remember that special moment like a conversation over coffee, walk in the park or perfectly timed moment in silence simply appreciating one another? These are moments that you can’t put a dollar amount on, but we sincerely appreciate and yearn for more of them.

Here is a list of 10 inexpensive date ideas for new relationships. These ideas will hopefully promote conversation, fun and eliminate the superficial value placed on things.

1. Rent a movie. Don’t rent just any movie though. Identify a movie that you have heard her mention as a favorite or one she has wanted to see despite missing it in the theaters. Create an atmosphere where you cook or cater a special meal and your atmosphere is now set.

2. Play a sport together. You might laugh at this idea, but I’ve heard a number of women express appreciation and pleasure after a day of tennis, golf or even putt-putt. Of course you might have to dress the date up with a neatly packed basket of gourmet sandwiches, wine and dessert for your post-activity enjoyment.

3. Go ice or rollerskating. If you are willing to put down your guards and expose yourself to some potential embarrassment, ice or roller-skating are fun ways to spend time together.

4. Have a board game night. A board game of your choice accompanied by a great meal, wine and cheesecake can allow you to spend quality time together while breaking the monotony of the normal date experience.

5. Go bowling. One of my favorites, bowling allows you to place yourself in a not-so-normal recreational environment. A number of cities offer bowling establishments that are different than one you grew up with. Many have upscale locations that create more social friendly, culturally relevant environments.

6. Have a day in the park. The day in the park alternative is one that is often overlooked, but those who take advantage of them are often greeted with great conversations and the opportunity to learn more about that special person. Hey ladies, if your man is one who lacks communication, these boundary-free environments are usually great at eliminating walls of communication.

7. Go bicycling. Before heading out for a night on the town, get your joint workout in by bicycling across your city. Places like the Silver Comet Trail (Atlanta, GA) provide bike rental shops and a dedicated trail for you to explore together. Take on a 10, 20 or 30-mile ride and then celebrate by visiting a local cafe for breakfast or lunch. This allows you an opportunity to decide whether or not you want to attend a movie or restaurant with live music later in the evening.

8. Hike a mountain. Not for the faint of heart, hiking a mountain provides both a fitness outlet and opportunity to openly communicate throughout the experience. Since a number of people are becoming more health conscious, any opportunity to combine getting fit with quality time is great alternative.

9. Stage play/Live Performance. Stage plays and live performances allow you to get dressed-up and enjoy a day/night of entertainment. Women especially appreciate being able to get dolled-up and enjoy the cultural experience offered by the arts and music.

10. Go to a driving range. With the popularity of golf increasing, more and more people have an increased interest in learning or exploring the game. Taking a date to the driving range allows you to instruct, if you’re good, or learn together if you’re both rookies. It’s fun to learn or at least be goofy while having fun with one another.

Any other ideas on fun, inexpensive dates? Leave a comment below.

Kenny Pugh is a coach, speaker and Manager of KTP Financial, LLC. He leverages his expertise to help clients improve their businesses, finances and relationships. Kenny Pugh has over 17 years of business experience primarily in the financial services industry. He has worked with many of the world’s top companies including Accenture, Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, SunTrust, LendingTree.com, Microsoft HomeAdvisor, Wachovia, Washington Mutual, AT&T and a number of others.

