Rapper Dee-1 Wants To Help Pay Your Student Loans

Why rapper Dee-1 proves to be more than just a hip-hop artist. A rapper, motivational speaker, and educator, he boasts about financial responsibility

Truly one of a kind, Dee-1 is more than just a rapper that can spit great game. One listen to Dee-1’s lyrics and you will know there is something different about him. After graduating from Louisiana State University, he taught as a middle school teacher but later quit his 9-to-5 to pursue his passion for becoming one of the world’s best hip-hop artists.

This move has proved to be a great one. Dee-1 is now well sought after and has worked with artists such as Lupe Fiasco, The Roots, Drake, and more. But he is more than just a talented guy. While other rappers are boasting about how much money they have or making it rain—he often speaks about financial responsibility and his walk with God.

In his hit, “Sallie Mae Back,” he talks about how he used his money from a record deal to pay back his student loans. This song has not only garnered the attention of CNN, ESPN, The Reel and other media outlets but has allowed him to partner with the student loan giant, Sallie Mae to help others do just the same.

His “Dee-1’s Knowledge for College Tour” in partnership with Sallie Mae has allowed him to provide scholarships of $5,000 to students and provide information concerning repaying loans, scholarships, and more.

But now, he is partnering with Sallie Mae once again to help those with student loans for the #MissionVision contest. From now until Dec. 15, individuals can enter to have their Sallie Mae student loans paid off, up to $10,000. Visit Dee-1’s Facebook page to enter.

Recently, Dee-1 has released his album, “Slingshot David.” In our interview, he explains why this album is more than just another album. He talks about how God gives everyone their slingshot to defeat the “Goliaths” in their lives.

This David is slaying his giants’ one lyric at a time!

For more information about Dee-1, check him out at www.dee1music.com and watch this video: