Wells Fargo Presents Video Series on Paying for College

Educational series offers tips to help students navigate the financial aid process

If you’re looking for ways to learn about student loans and college savings, look no further. Wells Fargo recently produced a series of videos focused on financing college. The series is called Five Steps to Financial Aid, and instructs students and their families on how to pay for college. The videos also feature advice on finding alternative financing in the event of a gap in funding.

Other tips include information on completing the FAFSA, estimating the total cost of college attendance and financial aid, and devising a plan to cover unforeseen expenses. Furthermore, Wells Fargo offers a free private student loan calculator, banking information, and money management advice through its CollegeSTEPS® program.