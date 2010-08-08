Ariel Investments, UBR Radio Show Fetes “Game Changers”

Ebony Editor-in-Chief Amy Dubois Barnett, entrepreneur Farrah Gray named among Chicago's under-40 black achievers

Recently named Ebony magazine Editor-in-Chief Amy Dubois Barnett and entrepreneurial prodigy Farrah Gray are among those named to the inaugural list of The Urban Business Roundtable’s Top 40 Game Changers. The list was created by (UBR), The Urban Business Roundtable, WVON-AM‘s weekly black business radio show, to recognize Chicago’s top black business achievers ages 40 and under. “Our goal is to honor some of the most dynamic young talents, executives and entrepreneurs in the third largest city in the country,” says UBR Executive Producer TaQuoya Kennedy.

The UBR Top 40 Game Changers were feted at Chicago’s Casino Club on the evening of Thursday, August 5, at a reception co-hosted by UBR sponsor Ariel Investments, the BE 100s financial firm. Awards were presented to each of the honorees by Ariel Investments President Mellody Hobson, Midway Broadcasting Chairman and WVON Radio CEO Melody Spann-Cooper and BlackEnterprise.com Editor-in-Chief and UBR Host Alfred Edmond Jr. The event was also attended by leading members of Chicago’s black business community, including Ariel Investments Chairman and CEO John W. Rogers Jr. and Target Market News Publisher Ken Smikle, whose son Jason Smikle was also among those honored.

Chicago’s Top 40 Game Changers are as follows:

Amy Dubois Barnett, Editor-in-Chief, Ebony Magazine

Christopher Brakenridge, Co-founder, Agriculture Clothing

Milton Latrell, Co-founder Agriculture Clothing

Lance Briggs, Linebacker, NFL Chicago Bears/Founder, Briggs4Kidz

Rashid Carter, Economist, Professor, City Colleges of Chicago

Kristin Finney-Cooke, Principal, Mercer’s Chicago Office

Zoe Damacela, Owner, Zoe Damacela Apparel

Lashawn Ford, Illinois State Representative/Founder, Ford Desired Realty

Ghian Foreman, Founder, Maktub Investments

Sylvia Fowles, Center, WNBA Chicago Sky

Farrah Gray, Owner, Farrah Gray Publishing

Gaynor Hall, News Anchor/Reporter for WGN TV and WGN News

Bonita Hatchett, Attorney, K&L Gates

Darryl Hawks, Sportscaster, NBC 5

Celeste Watkins-Hayes, Professor, Northwestern University

Rejji Hayes, Director of Corporate Finance, Exelon Corporation

Yusef Jackson, Chairman, Integrity Multimedia

Charles Jenkins, Pastor, Fellowship Baptist Church

Kenny Johnson, President and CEO, Richmond Group

Nicole Jones, Chairman and Founder, Sensual Steps Shoe Salon

Victoria Knox, Founder, VJS Enterprises

Spencer Leak Jr., Vice President, Leak and Sons Funeral Homes

Tamika Martell, President, A-Line Style Services

Ray McElroy, Chaplain, Chicago Bears/Founder, A Ray of Hope on Earth

Yvonne McNair, Owner, Captivate Marketing Group

Joshua Mercer, Founder, Swish Dreams

Curtis R. Monday, Owner, The Curtis R. Monday Insurance Agency

Tonya Ojuluwayo, Owner, Splice Kitchen

Eric Reeves, Vice President and General Counsel, Duchossois Industries Inc

Lynn Richardson, Chief Operating Officer, Russell Simmon’s Hip Hop Summit Action Network

Derrick Rose, Point Guard, Chicago Bulls

Jason Smikle, Partner, Truly Unique Vision

Dr. Ozzie Smith, Co-Founder, Smith & Smith Smile Studio

Dr. Patrick Smith, Co-Founder, Smith & Smith Smile Studio

Malcolm Speller, Jacobs Engineering Group

Shundrawn Thomas, President, Northern Trust Securities Inc.; Author, Ridiculous Faith

Jason Tyler, Senior Vice President, Investment Committee/Director of Research Operations, Ariel Investments

Chris Welch, Partner, Sanchez Daniels and Hoffman

Monee’ Fields-White, freelance writer/contributor, The Root

Ytasha Womack, Author, Post Black: How A New Generation is Redefining African American Identity