Preview B.E. Business Report: Johnson Products Goes Back to Black

The legendary Johnson Products comes full circle as the beauty brand is once again Black-owned

Johnson Products, famous for Ultra Sheen and Gentle Treatment hair care, made history back in 1971 as the first African American company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Now, after being a part of Proctor & Gamble for five years, the illustrious brand is once again Black-owned. This weekend on an all-new Black Enterprise Business Report, host Caroline Clarke introduces us to Powerplayers Eric and Renee Brown, the new management team and real life couple bringing the beauty brand back to the masses.

Saddled with a student loan? This week in Wealth for Life, Marjorie Belton Settles, senior director at Sallie Mae, offers little-known tips to help college graduates pay student loans in an economy with little to no jobs. Also, the Entrepreneur of the Week is fashion designer Kenneth “KAS” Flanagan, who has created custom styles for celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Trey Songz, Toni Braxton and Deborah Cox. Flanagan’s flair for fashion helped him turn $25,000 of his own money into a company with projected earnings of $2 million this year.

Plus, Executive Style correspondent Sonia Alleyne speaks with Dr. Susan Evans, director of Dermatology at the Cosmetic Physicians of Beverly Hills. Her advice can help you look years younger.

Black Enterprise Business Report airs on TV ONE every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., on NBC Nonstop DTV, and in syndicated cities across the country. Visit www.blackenterprise.com/bebr for local time and station information.