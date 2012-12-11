Meteorologist Fired for Responding to ‘Racist Anti-Afro’ Facebook Post

Male viewer criticized the appearance of black woman meteorologist

Meteorologist Rhonda A. Lee lost her job at KTBS-TV, an ABC affiliate in Shreveport, Louisiana when she responded to a Facebook post that criticized her short afro, according to Clutch.

The Facebook post on Oct. 1 by Emmitt Vascocu read: “the black lady that does the news is a very nice lady.the only thing is she needs to wear a wig or grow some more hair. im not sure if she is a cancer patient. but still its not something myself that i think looks good on tv. what about letting someone a male have waist long hair do the news. what about that (cq).”

Meteorologist Rhonda Lee replied the same day, saying:

“Hello Emmitt–I am the ‘black lady’ to which you are referring. I’m sorry you don’t like my ethnic hair. And no I don’t have cancer. I’m a non-smoking, 5’3, 121 lbs, 25 mile a week running, 37.5 year old woman, and I’m in perfectly healthy physical condition.

“I am very proud of my African-American ancestry which includes my hair. For your edification: traditionally our hair doesn’t grow downward. It grows upward. Many Black women use strong straightening agents in order to achieve a more European grade of hair and that is their choice. However in my case I don’t find it necessary. I’m very proud of who I am and the standard of beauty I display. Women come in all shapes, sizes, nationalities, and levels of beauty. Showing little girls that being comfortable in the skin and HAIR God gave me is my contribution to society. Little girls (and boys for that matter) need to see that what you look like isn’t a reason to not achieve their goals.

“Conforming to one standard isn’t what being American is about and I hope you can embrace that.

“Thank you for your comment and have a great weekend and thank for watching.”

The Louisiana television station reprimanded Lee and then she was fired.

