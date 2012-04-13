Newark Mayor Cory Booker Saves Woman in Home Fire

Fire rescue may not be a part of Newark Mayor Cory Booker’s “official” responsibilities, but when he heard his next-door neighbor scream for help as her house became engulfed in flames, he knew he had to act.
Booker rescued a young woman from her burning house in the Upper Clinton neighborhood late Thursday night, carrying her through the flames. He suffered smoke inhalation in the process.
“There was a time when I didn’t think we’d make it out of there,” he said at a news conference outside his house Friday morning. “I didn’t feel bravery; I felt terror.”
The mayor’s security detail discovered the fire and began banging on the door to alert residents to leave. The Fire Department had not yet arrived.
A member of Booker’s detail tried to restrain him from entering the house, but the mayor responded, “If I don’t go in, the lady’s going to die.”
After the Thursday night rescue, Booker tweeted: “Thanks 2 all who are concerned. Just suffering smoke inhalation. We got the woman out of the house. We are both off to hospital. I will b ok.”
Booker said he had a conversation with God that he’s never had before. “I want to kiss and hug a lot of people today,” he said.
The woman is in stable condition with burns on her neck and back. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: kona 100%()
Pingback: everyday deals()
Pingback: dual sex toys()
Pingback: online data entry jobs()
Pingback: dependência química()
Pingback: Dry Skin Treatment()
Pingback: Grinnall()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: Make Money Online()
Pingback: Lefkoşa satılık villa()
Pingback: DIY wall bed()
Pingback: jaadoo()
Pingback: vintage collectibles()
Pingback: g-spot()
Pingback: butterfly sex toys()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: adam eve toys()
Pingback: clit sex toys()
Pingback: pink rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: surf camp()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: vibrating dildo review()
Pingback: RMUTT Thailand()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: Internação Involuntária()
Pingback: tama tube()
Pingback: Jewelry()
Pingback: free web hosting()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: female vibrator()
Pingback: free download for windows 7()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: nipple stimulator()
Pingback: atlanta basement contractors()
Pingback: lucky palace casino()
Pingback: outdoor fitness equipment for kids()
Pingback: web design company()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: jack rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: trap()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: real feeling dildo()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: I Love News Paper()
Pingback: icicles glass toys()
Pingback: sex importance()
Pingback: g-spot vibrator()
Pingback: erection longer()
Pingback: Bond back cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: rat exterminators in seattle()
Pingback: vibrating butt plug()
Pingback: inflatable butt pug()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: dr. kat()
Pingback: Bond back clean Melbourne()
Pingback: The latest sports news from the most popular sporting event()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: vibrator jelly()
Pingback: Magic Wand Original()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho()
Pingback: Water Based Lube()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: anal lubricant()
Pingback: delay ejaculation()
Pingback: www.spu.ac.th()
Pingback: quick divorce in PA()
Pingback: free download for windows pc()
Pingback: Century Bob Wavemaster Freestanding Punching bags()