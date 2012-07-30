Opinion: How Obama Has Failed Small and Minority Business

The Obama administration has been a total failure when it comes to small and minority business. How did I come to this conclusion? There are two easy ways to determine what is important to a person or an elected official: to listen to what they talk about the most and to open their checkbooks to see who they write checks to.
Everyone knows that the small business community is the economic engine of our country—we create over 70% of all new jobs, not the Fortune 500 companies. But yet, Obama rarely engages with the small business community and has never met with a group of Black businessmen since he has been in the White House.
You rarely hear the President talking about the minority business community. Oops, I forgot, that would entail talking about Black businesses also and this president will do nothing to remotely make people think he is Black.
He will meet privately with homosexual or Hispanic business owners before he meets with Black business owners. Obama has no minority businessmen in his inner circle.
This is where Romney blew it during his recent speech before the NAACP. Going to a Black group and not mentioning Black entrepreneurs is like going to church and not mentioning God! Business is supposed to be Romney’s strong suit, but Obama and the Democrats are “swift boating” him when it comes to his business background.
How do you take someone’s greatest accomplishment—being a very successful businessman in Romney’s case—and turn it into a liability? This is the same thing Bush did to John Kerry in the 2004 presidential election—turned Kerry’s military service into a liability.
Minority business has always done better during Republican presidencies than under Democratic ones. But under this current administration, Black and Hispanic contracting with the federal government have decreased 8 and 7%, respectively.
So, what should the Obama administration do to address the issues affecting small and minority business?
They should do the same thing they did with Hillary Clinton and homosexual rights. Clinton tied our foreign aid policy, specifically in Africa, to the acceptance of homosexual rights.
Never in the history of our country have we made such a demand on a sovereign state.
In foreign policy, we call this “conditionality.” We will give assistance, but you will have to agree to all the conditions we put on you. There is nothing unusual about this. In fact this can be a very useful tool in foreign policy.
Yet this same administration puts no conditions on the billions of dollars the big banks received from the U.S. government. Banks took the money at almost zero % interest and then refused to make loans to businesses—both large and small; minority and non-minority.
Obviously, in this administration’s view, it is more important to promote homosexuality in foreign countries through conditionality; than to promote and force banks in the U.S. to give access to capital to small and minority business owners.
How many jobs has the homosexual agenda created? I can guarantee that if all small business owners were homosexual, this administration would focus on them like a laser beam.
The economy by far is the most important issue facing this country and yet the very group that can be the most helpful—the small and minority business community—is the one community that this president is ignoring the most.
If conditionality is a valid tool in Obama’s foreign policy, should it not be a tool in his domestic policy? The interesting thing is that there are laws already on the books requiring defense contractors to partner with small and minority businesses. None of the firms ever meet their numbers because they know the government will not do anything about it; so small businesses continue to suffer.
So, the lack of talking and the lack of action by this president on small business issues proves that the economy is not paramount to this administration! When all is said and done, there is more said than done.
Raynard Jackson is president & CEO of Raynard Jackson & Associates, LLC., a D.C.-public relations/government affairs firm. His website is: www.raynardjackson.com. The views expressed in this article of those of Jackson, and do not necessarily represent Black Enterprise.
Pingback: Re: How to Secure the Black Vote for Barack Obama | Black Quill and Ink()
Pingback: 2004 Election Issues Affecting Small Business Owners | info - franchise information()
Pingback: 2004 Election Issues Affecting Small Business Owners | Setup Franchise()
Pingback: Obama Insults Small Business Owners | Considering a franchise?()
Pingback: Fortune Small Business Masthead | Reasons to franchise()
Pingback: Christian Small Business Owners | Franchise Specialists()
Pingback: 2004 Election Issues Affecting Small Business Owners | A Franchise Marketplace()
Pingback: Barack Obama Small Business Owners | Easy as Franchise()
Pingback: Are Small Business Owners Republicans | Franchise Specialists()
Pingback: 2004 Election Issues Affecting Small Business Owners | Looking for a franchise?()
Pingback: Barack Obama Small Business Owners | Business - Top Franchise Ideas()
Pingback: Barack Obama Small Business Owners | Money in franchise()
Pingback: Who Is Better For Small Business Romney Or Obama | Find Franchise Index()
Pingback: The Truth About Obama And Small Business | Franchise Startups()
Pingback: Obama On Small Business Aid | Directory of Franchises()
Pingback: Obama On Small Business Aid | Training - Start Franchising()
Pingback: Small Business Loans For Minority Owners | Directory of Franchises()
Pingback: Obama Stimulus Small Business | Franchise Index()
Pingback: Obama Speech Against Small Business | Franchise Index()
Pingback: Obama Speech About Small Business | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: Congressional Budget Office Small Business Owners | All you need to know about franchises()
Pingback: President Obama Small Business Loans | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Owners Speech | Franchise Startups()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Loans For Women | Setup Franchise()
Pingback: Congressional Budget Office Small Business Owners | Work from home Franchises()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Contracting | Work from home Franchises()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Owners Speech | Franchise for Cash()
Pingback: President Obama And Small Business Loans | Ready Franchises()
Pingback: Obama Speech Small Business | Ready Franchises()
Pingback: President Obama Small Business Stimulus | Franchise Startups()
Pingback: Obama Speech Against Small Business | Franchise Startups()
Pingback: Small Business Tax Increases Obama | Franchise Index()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Assistance | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: Are Small Business Owners Republicans | Easy franchise setup()
Pingback: Small Business Taxes Under Obama | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: Small Business Owners For Obama | Find Franchise Index()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Loans 2012 | Find Franchise Index()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Funding | Work for a Franchise()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Hiring | New Franchise Reviews()
Pingback: How Has Obama Helped Small Business | Top Franchise Options()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Tax Policy | Find Franchise Index()
Pingback: Do Small Business Owners Like Obama | Setting up a franchise()
Pingback: How Has Obama Helped Small Business | Work for a Franchise()
Pingback: Do Small Business Owners Like Obama | Considering a franchise?()
Pingback: 2004 Election Issues Affecting Small Business Owners | Franchise Startups()
Pingback: Obama Insults Small Business Owners | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: How Has Obama Helped Small Business | How to start a Franchise()
Pingback: Congressional Budget Office Small Business Owners | New Franchise Reviews()
Pingback: Obama Speech Small Business 2012 | deals - find franchise deals()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Contracting | apply - qualified franchise offers()
Pingback: Small Business Owners For Obama | franchise - worldwide franchise deals()
Pingback: Obama Cut Taxes For Small Business | find - find franchise deals()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Administration | super franchise offers()
Pingback: 2004 Election Issues Affecting Small Business Owners | franchise - smb franchise offers()
Pingback: Obama And Taxes On Small Business | options - find franchise deals()
Pingback: Obama Speech Small Business Help | home - super franchise offers()
Pingback: Who Is Better For Small Business Obama Or Romney | updates - qualified franchise offers()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Hiring Credit | start - franchise kings()
Pingback: Obama Administration Small Business | part time franchise business()
Pingback: Small Business Under Bush | big dollar franchises()
Pingback: Obama Speech About Small Business Owners | find - find franchise deals()
Pingback: Do Small Business Owners Like Obama | mobile -big dollar franchises()
Pingback: President Obama And Small Business Loans | restaurant - food and beverage franchises()
Pingback: Obama Stimulus Money For Small Business | database - franchise kings()
Pingback: Obama Tax Credit Small Business Owners | internet -work from home franchises()
Pingback: Small Business Owners Support Obama | big dollar franchises()
Pingback: Obama Small Business Credit()
Pingback: Christian Small Business Loans |()
Pingback: Minority Loans For Business | bankruptcylawyerinchicago.com()
Pingback: URL()