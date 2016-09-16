U.S. Treasury To Host The Freedman’s Bank Forum

(Image: File)

The Freedman’s Bank Forum will take place on Friday, September 23rd at the U.S. Department of Treasury in Washington, D.C.

The Freedman’s Bank Forum is a platform to discuss ways to improve the economic vitality of communities with a focus on jobs, economic opportunity and financial inclusion for all. According to the press release, The Forum’s name is in honor of Freedman’s Savings and Trust Company, created to give “emancipated African-Americans more than 150 years ago” and “aligns with the historical significance of the bank and its original mission – to promote economic integration and financial inclusion.”

Public, private, and nonprofit leaders will cover the recent progress and new opportunities for the Obama Administration and what can be done to address economic disparities on every level. Invited speakers and panelists include Black Enterprise SVP/Chief Content Officer Derek Dingle, Jacob J. Lew, Secretary, U.S. Treasury Department, Sarah Bloom Raskin, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Treasury Department and John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Operation HOPE.