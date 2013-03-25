8 Steps to Keep Your Small Business on the Road to Success

Dorian Boyland started Boyland Auto Group in 1987 (No. 4 on the BE Auto Dealers list) with less than $100,000. Over the years, he’s built up an automotive empire that now consists of nine dealerships in five states that collectively generated nearly $400 million in 2011. Based in Orlando, Boyland Auto Group’s brands include Dodge, Ford, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Hyundai
Here, the former first baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates turned automotive mogul shares some of the lessons he’s learned on the road to becoming a successful entrepreneur:
Understand that projections are only as good as they are realistic. “Don’t forecast or make projections based on guess work or anything that you haven’t seen yet,” recommends Boyland. “All of your projections and forecasts should be based on prior history, of prior performance.”
Maintain a solid debt-to-equity ratio. This is a measure of a company’s financial leverage. Boyland recommends a 1:1 ratio. “If you’ve got a dollar in cash of your own then only go borrow a dollar in cash. Never let your debt, exceed your equity.”
Remember that cash is king. Boyland advises small business owners keep one-and-a half months to two months of expenses available in cash to avoid a cash flow crunch. “Because 50 to 75 percent of your sales might be in receivables that might not be paid for 45 days or so.”
Don’t guarantee salaries. Boyland suggests tying salaries for managers and key personnel who generate sales to performance and productivity. “Their pay should be based on percent of the profit of gross that they generate that they control,” he says. “Everyone that’s in any type of sales environment or position needs to have an incentive for what they want to do other than just coming to work.”
Negotiate with vendors for the best rates. “All small business owners should negotiate with all of their vendors and all payables should be negotiated prices so that they know they’re getting the best deal,” he asserts. “Every vendor has a different price for people that they work with. You got to find out what your price is.”
Don’t just be an owner – take ownership. Don’t let the failure and success of your company be dependent on other people. “Those things, as an owner and operator of a business, should be 100 percent solely dependent on you,” advises Boyland. “You can always change the players but you cannot change your goals and operations, and controls, and the things you want to accomplish.”
Really understand how your business works. “It’s very critical for the owner/operator of a business to be an expert in the knowledge of that business and how to operate that business. You have to be educated on a business and not get into a business as a hobby,” he recommends. “Learn, understand, the business so that the people work for you know that you understand everything that they do. You need to understand what every person within your organization does – not necessarily how they do it, but what it is they do.”
Oversee all expenses. “If you own and operate a business, you need to approve 100 percent of every expense that goes out that door. You should have the people in your operation know that they cannot, and doesn’t have the ability, to approve and sign any expense,” he says. “At the end of the day it is your responsibility to control the checkbook. Every check that goes out that door, before it’s even cut or written, should be approved and understood what it is by the owner and operator of a business.”
Pingback: Entrepreneur Gives Tips For Success | Life Full Circle()
Pingback: 8 Steps To Keeping Your Small Business Alive | The Conscious Tip()
Pingback: Vitamin E foods benefits()
Pingback: Grow a small business with prolonged financial gains | My Bank 4 Me | Helpful financial articles and support for everyone!()
Pingback: http://www.motupatlugameshd.com()
Pingback: http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com()
Pingback: sex problem()
Pingback: dating tips()
Pingback: Adam \u0026 Eve()
Pingback: Sex()
Pingback: Glass Vibrator()
Pingback: Zumba instructor()
Pingback: kona 100%()
Pingback: TensorFlow()
Pingback: fishing shasta lake()
Pingback: tooth extraction()
Pingback: How To Use A Strap On Dildo()
Pingback: Corsair Gaming M65 PRO RGB Gaming Mouse Features,best gaming mice,Corsair M65 RGB()
Pingback: Female Sex Toys()
Pingback: Buy Craft Beer Online()
Pingback: Law enforcement black duty boots()
Pingback: waterproof vibe()
Pingback: Empty capsules- Wholesale price!()
Pingback: Enterprise Web Hosting()
Pingback: drug treatment and alcoholism()
Pingback: women's health()
Pingback: new jordan shoes()
Pingback: how to()
Pingback: work from home job 2017()
Pingback: buy kona()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy()
Pingback: ways to make money()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: Rover()
Pingback: uk email lists()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: girnede satılık ev fiyatları()
Pingback: wall bed()
Pingback: Jinaat()
Pingback: sport bra()
Pingback: vintage collectibles()
Pingback: vintage collectibles()
Pingback: work from home options()
Pingback: g spot()
Pingback: cheap cock rings()
Pingback: butterfly sex toys()
Pingback: best sex toy cleaner()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: adam & eve sex toys()
Pingback: sex toy bullet()
Pingback: pink rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: soft top surfboard()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: ean code()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: download tama tube()
Pingback: clínica de recuperação()
Pingback: cloudy life blog()
Pingback: realistic vibrating dildo()
Pingback: vibrating realistic dildo()
Pingback: g spot stimulator()
Pingback: realistic vibrator()
Pingback: triple vibrator()
Pingback: basement renovation in Atlanta()
Pingback: Egyptian cotton Duvets()
Pingback: rampant vibrator()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: most powerful vibrator()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: tra()
Pingback: most realistic dildo()
Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()
Pingback: glass luxury vibe()
Pingback: air force uniform regulations 2015()
Pingback: free full download for windows()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: why sex is important in a relationship()
Pingback: best vacate cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: vinyl()
Pingback: label baju()
Pingback: Weed Eater head()
Pingback: how to use penis pump()
Pingback: Bond cleaning services()
Pingback: Recipes for the holidays()
Pingback: Kent exterminators()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: inflatable butt pug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Butterfly Kiss()
Pingback: Beads()
Pingback: 9 inch dildo()
Pingback: g-spot vibrator slim vibrator()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: bandiera italiana()
Pingback: Top Sports Stories and Sports Headlines()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: Butterfly Kiss Toy()
Pingback: Magic Wand Massager()
Pingback: Magic Wand Original()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: Dolphin Vibrator()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho()
Pingback: Under The Bed Restraint System()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: best seller penis sleeve()
Pingback: personal lube()
Pingback: lasting longer in bed()
Pingback: apps for pc download()
Pingback: pleasure kit()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: Scissor lift repair miami()
Pingback: PA divorce forms()