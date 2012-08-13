Forum Examines Ways To Cultivate And Preserve Black Business

black-business-forum

By Claudio E. Cabrera | Published August 13, 2012 | Full size is 300 × 232 pixels

black-business-forum

One Response to black-business-forum

  1. Oratilwe Teisho says:
    January 12, 2017 at 4:40 am

    Good day to Whom to May Concern

    I trust this correspondence well. SALO is planning a Cross Border traders [between South Africa and Zimbabwe] seminar in 17 January 2017. We would like to find out if BBF members would be keen in or attending the workshop?

    Thank you and I hope to hear from you soon.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *