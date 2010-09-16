Social Media Insider: 3 Social Network Management Tools

So, you finally have your social networks up and running—Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo etc. But the reality is that logging on to each site can be so time consuming. While you’ve tried FriendFeed and other sites that distribute your message across platforms, they don’t allow you to engage. Here’s where social media dashboards come in. Consider your social media dashboard a one-stop shop that lets you drag and drop images and videos and schedule updates to your social media accounts. Check out these dashboards that are sure take the sweat out of managing your social networks.
HootSuite – Schedule updates to Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, WordPress and other social networks with HootSuite web, desktop, or mobile apps. For a business, when it comes to measuring results, HootSuite can make that easier by allowing users to track campaign results and industry trends. Posting Twitvids, Twitpics, and links is made easier with a drag and drop function. Links can also be shortened in the same window.
Tweetdeck – With a similar interface as HootSuite, Tweetdeck also makes distributing your message across social networks quicker. Users can split the screen into columns grouping those they follow such as friends, colleagues, favorite tweeters, etc. Like HootSuite, users can shorten links through the program. Monitor trends by searching across Twitter, which can be useful when engaging. Users receive all their information in real time.
Seesmic – This application allows users to manage multiple Twitter accounts, your Facebook account, and Facebook pages at once. Originally a video sharing service, Seesmic’s focus was to engage users around video. Like Tweetdeck and HootSuite, this program provides a URL shortener but also offers image sharing services. Users can build groups and save Twitter searches. The “Gmail-like interface” allows users to archive conversations in your direct messages. While there are mobile versions of Tweetdeck and HootSuite, Seesmic is currently working on an iPhone app.
