Business on the Go: 5 Great Apps for Savvy Entrepreneurs

These tools will help you save time---and money

(Image: Thinkstock)

Who knew the cell phone would end up being one of the most innovative forms of technology we’d have? Loaded with cool features and tons of apps, this generation of do-it-all cell phones is quickly becoming the gateway to business efficiency. If you’re ready to get “in the know” and become mobile savvy, check out these five awesome apps for judicious entrepreneurs.

Unroll Me

Finally, there’s a simple solution to email clutter. If your inbox looks anything like mine, this app was created specifically for you. This super management tool organizes all your subscription-based emails into a specified folder. No more hassles with newsletters, sales ads, and junk mail. With one click, you can de-clutter your inbox and unsubscribe from all those pesky subscriptions. Most importantly, you can keep the subscriptions you want, but manage them in a separate folder so your most important emails are seen first.

Lift

Lift is my new favorite app. It’s a combination of innovation and motivation all wrapped in one. It’s not your ordinary “to do list” or goal setting app, but rather a mobile accountability partner that keeps you focused and on track. Users identify habits they would like to change and goals they aim to reach. Thereafter, the app sends daily encouragement and reminders to “lift” you up and keep you on task. This app is like having a mobile life coach at all times.

CamCard Lite

Networking just became a whole lot easier! No more stuffing business cards in your purse or wallet, only to misplace them before you ever connect with the person you met. Instead, download CamCard Lite, the app that reads your business cards, saves them to your device, and then categorizes your connections into groups. Hailed as the must have app on Inc.com, it allows you to make notes on each contact and then search for them on LinkedIn. It just doesn’t get any better than that.

DocScan

DocScan is a sure fire necessity for your on-the-go office. With this app, you can share a variety of documents, hassle -free. DocScan’s auto detect feature and image enhancement technology allows you to literally scan documents, including brochures, pamphlets, whiteboards, and books, right from your phone, and then share them via email, Google Docs or the in-app fax. No more running to Kinkos or back to your office to send anything. With this app, you get a fax and a scanner right on your phone.

Hot5

Every entrepreneur knows time is a commodity. It’s a daily hodgepodge of sales calls, client meetings, networking events and more. So how do you grow your empire and still be physically fit? Meet Hot5, the new fitness app that uses high-intensity, interval training to whip you into shape. Each work out is only five minutes long, but the benefits can last a lifetime. Workouts include basic fitness, cross training, yoga classes, and more. Who can resist this quick, great fix? Best of all, no gym membership is required.

Using these five hot apps will enhance your business and simplify your life. As you can see, there is a variety of technology at your finger tips. All you have to do is download it. Be proactive and download yours today!

Teri Harrison is a business attorney, success strategist and start-up coach for radical entrepreneurs. She is the CEO of Fearless & Fabulous Worldwide, a personal development and business consulting company in Nashville,Tennessee and the author of Winning at Entrepreneurship: Innovative Strategies for Small Business Success. For daily empowerment and business insight, follow Teri on twitter: @_teriharrison and visit her website: www.ffworldwide.com.