Tech Innovator of the Week: Sherrell Dorsey, Founder of ‘The Plug’

Sherell Dorsey has always had a passion for technology. However, when reading tech news, something bothered her.
“Most of the tech reporting is centralized around a couple of people,” she says, listing the usual suspects; Mark Zuckerberg, Elan Musk, Tim Cook, and so on.
“I would only see these white men being heralded as leaders of the tech industry,” says Dorsey.
However, she knew otherwise. “I have friends who are really building amazing products and services that didn’t have their voices getting shared,” she says.
Spreading the Black Tech Word
This realization inspired her to launch The Plug—a daily newsletter focusing on black people and technology.
With The Plug, Dorsey created a lean content platform to quickly get content out to as many people as possible. The site aggregates tech news involving people of color via Feedly. The content is the pushed out to subscribers in a daily newsletter.
“We don’t have a lot of time, and we have tons of websites,” she explains. “That is a lot of content; everyone is producing content. It is about amplifying other people’s words.”
There is another interesting aspect to The Plug—a “lead” section. After a subscriber reads the top five stories in the newsletter, they can access the lead section. It serves as a “call-to-arms” and highlights ways they can engage in the tech community by listing requests for keynote speakers at various events, advance leadership, and more.
Making an Impact
Since The Plug’s inception this past April, Dorsey says the site has achieved over 300% month-to-month growth. She says the platform is attracting a diverse group of subscribers, including investors. She says the next phase is to fundraise and grow further by bringing on different editors and an expert to assist with back-end design.
“It’s not about, ‘Here’s your news, and goodbye!’” she says. “This is your chance to engage.”
Dorsey also says her site plays a role in a subject she is learning more and more about—data journalism. “I am really starting to understand how data journalists have this real interest in tracking trends,” says Dorsey. She says knowing trends can have an incredible impact on the community at large and can address issues, such as unemployment.
Pingback: Tech Innovator of the Week: Sherrell Dorsey, Founder of ‘The Plug’ – CAGE PRESS()
Pingback: Weekly News Roundup - The Corporate Sister.()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com()
Pingback: http://www.motupatlugameshd.com()
Pingback: american dates()
Pingback: std safe sex()
Pingback: Destiny()
Pingback: aerobic training()
Pingback: Best Glass Dildos()
Pingback: buy kona()
Pingback: TensorFlow()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: reel repair()
Pingback: tooth extraction()
Pingback: yoga()
Pingback: Hollow Strap On Dildo()
Pingback: Birthday wishes for son()
Pingback: Logitech G402 vs G502,G502 Proteus Core()
Pingback: Female Sex Toys()
Pingback: Buy Craft Beer Online()
Pingback: Footwear for police officers()
Pingback: Gelatin empty capsules()
Pingback: web application development companies in usa()
Pingback: places to eat in ventura()
Pingback: rehab clinic()
Pingback: women()
Pingback: cock rings()
Pingback: cheap retro jordans()
Pingback: data entry jobs at home()
Pingback: 100% kona coffee()
Pingback: dildo review()
Pingback: Double Double Dildo()
Pingback: dependência química()
Pingback: Wholesale()
Pingback: Chevrolet()
Pingback: email address list()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: nebbia()
Pingback: unique antiques()
Pingback: work at home 2017()
Pingback: g spot stimulator()
Pingback: best sex toy cleaner()
Pingback: butterfly sex toys()
Pingback: adam eve toys()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: sex toys for clit()
Pingback: pink rabbit sex toy()
Pingback: surfing lessons in huntington beach()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: vibrating dong()
Pingback: ean code()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi()
Pingback: Accessories()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: cloudy life blog()
Pingback: best vibrating dildo()
Pingback: realistic vibrating dildo()
Pingback: triple rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: pc games for windows xp()
Pingback: nipple sucker()
Pingback: slot game online()
Pingback: basement remodeling in Atlanta()
Pingback: 5ml glass jars()
Pingback: Led linear light()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: jack rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: circles()
Pingback: best butt plug()
Pingback: real feel dildos()
Pingback: Taoist Real Sex Talk()
Pingback: Afghanistan blog()
Pingback: luxury vibrator()
Pingback: free download for pc windows()
Pingback: couples sex toy()
Pingback: sexual dating()
Pingback: Bond cleaning services()
Pingback: grass cutter head()
Pingback: label baju()
Pingback: how to use g-spot vibrator()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: The best international food recipes()
Pingback: vibrating butt plug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Best Vibrators()
Pingback: 9 inch dildo()
Pingback: bandiera italiana()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: Get the latest news and information on sports and championship events()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: vibrator()
Pingback: silicone sex toy()
Pingback: Butterfly Vibrator()
Pingback: Magic Massager Deluxe()
Pingback: Adam And Eve Vibrators()
Pingback: Arousal Cream()
Pingback: Dolphin Sex Toy()
Pingback: Male Masturbator()
Pingback: Sex lube()
Pingback: toys for couples()
Pingback: water based lube()
Pingback: penis sleeve()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: end of lease house cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: pc apps for windows 7()
Pingback: free download for windows 10()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: quick divorce in PA()