The Ultimate Man (or Woman) Cave Projector

You will never go out to the movies again

Image: Epson

Want to turn your man cave or living room into an awesome theater? You can at an affordable cost, too. Epson just announced its lineup of Home Cinema projectors.

The Epson Home Cinema projectors ship in three models: 3100, 3700, and its highest-tiered 3900.

All feature optimized brightness and contrast for big-screen movies, sporting events, gaming, and more. Designed for varying lighting conditions, each projector offers full HD 2-D/3-D performance and dramatic black levels, with an up to 120,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio for rich details in dark scenes.

The projectors also support HDMI, plus MHL1, for compatibility with cable and satellite TV boxes; Blu-ray and DVD players; and gaming consoles. They also support streaming from services including Roku 2, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and the Chromecast devices.

All models also have a lens shifting feature for flexible positioning. The lens shifting allows customers to project an 110-inch image from just 10.5 feet away. They also have dual built-in 10W stereo speakers.

“The Home Cinema 3100, 3700, and 3900 are dynamic home theater projectors that deliver a vivid, immersive viewing experience in living rooms, game rooms, and more,” said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America in a press release.

“There isn’t a big-screen TV that can compete with the size and immersive experience offered by a projected image, and with lens shift, these models are easy to set up and install.

The Home Cinema 3100 (MSRP $1,299) and Home Cinema 3700 (MSRP $1,499) are available now through select retailers, e-tailers, and the Epson online store.

The Home Cinema 3900 (MSRP $1,999) is available now via CEDIA and specialty dealers.

Each projector comes with Epson support and service that includes Epson’s PrivateLine priority technical support, a 90-day lamp warranty, and free next day exchange with EXTRACARE Home Service. The Home Cinema projectors include a two-year limited warranty.