BE Celebrates the 50 Best Companies for Diversity

A night of libations, food, and celebration

Black Enterprise President/CEO Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr.; Eli Lilly and Company reps: Rena Harper, District Sales Manager, Kara Licurgo, District Sales Manager, and Bertika Quintero, Senior Director of Sales; and ELC President Ron Parker

On Jan. 24, Black Enterprise partnered with the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) to celebrate the top 50 companies making a concerted effort to push for diversity and inclusion.

Black Enterprise President and CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., delivered a strong opening address to welcome everyone in attendance.

“Diversity does not happen unless it is intentional,” he said.

Black Enterprise President/CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. giving welcome remarks

He then introduced motivational speaker Carla Harris, the vice chairman of Wealth Management and senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley. Harris congratulated all of the companies for making BE’s list but pushed them to do more when it comes to diversity.

Likewise, ELC President and CEO Ronald C. Parker talked about the importance of championing diversity.

Ronald C. Parker, president and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), giving remarks

After each company rep received a certificate, Susan K. Reid, the managing director and global head of diversity and inclusion at Morgan Stanley, addressed the room and thanked BE for the opportunity to host the reception at the Morgan Stanley headquarters.