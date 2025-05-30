Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. presides over BLACK ENTERPRISE as it commemorates its 55th anniversary, a significant milestone underscoring the brand’s unwavering commitment to amplifying Black achievement and excellence.
As Chief Executive Officer since 2006, Graves has adroitly navigated the company’s metamorphosis from a singular print publication into a dynamic multimedia enterprise, reaching a vast and engaged audience across diverse digital, auditory, and experiential platforms.
“Excellence is an indelible part of who we are as Black people. It’s how previous generations propelled us to our current standing, despite whatever formidable obstacles we faced,” Graves states with conviction.
He underscores the intrinsic symbiosis between the BLACK ENTERPRISE name and its core tenet: “BE also epitomizes Black Excellence. And I reiterate: it’s non-negotiable, from 1970—when my father Earl Graves Sr. inaugurated Black Enterprise—as it is today.” This foundational principle continues to inform the company’s editorial imperatives and overarching business strategies.
Under the astute stewardship of Butch Graves Jr., BLACK ENTERPRISE has significantly expanded its influence. What began as a magazine in 1970 has evolved into a comprehensive multimedia platform, offering digital content on BlackEnterprise.com, engaging video productions, insightful podcasts, a vibrant social media presence, targeted email dispatches, and impactful live and virtual convenings.
His multifaceted contributions have garnered significant accolades across diverse spheres. Graves was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Achievement in 2002, bestowed with the Jack Avrett Volunteer Spirit Award from the Boy Scouts of America in 2006, and honored with the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award in 2009.
“Black people are increasing in population, growing in influence, and most importantly, committed to elevating the bar of excellence. Black excellence is not a fleeting anomaly; Black excellence is the established norm. The future of our country depends on it. We, as Black people, must embrace it. And we at Black Enterprise will always invest in and celebrate it. Because vindicating excellence is precisely what we do,” Graves affirmed with conviction.