Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. presides over BLACK ENTERPRISE as it commemorates its 55th anniversary, a significant milestone underscoring the brand’s unwavering commitment to amplifying Black achievement and excellence.



As Chief Executive Officer since 2006, Graves has adroitly navigated the company’s metamorphosis from a singular print publication into a dynamic multimedia enterprise, reaching a vast and engaged audience across diverse digital, auditory, and experiential platforms.



“Excellence is an indelible part of who we are as Black people. It’s how previous generations propelled us to our current standing, despite whatever formidable obstacles we faced,” Graves states with conviction.



He underscores the intrinsic symbiosis between the BLACK ENTERPRISE name and its core tenet: “BE also epitomizes Black Excellence. And I reiterate: it’s non-negotiable, from 1970—when my father Earl Graves Sr. inaugurated Black Enterprise—as it is today.” This foundational principle continues to inform the company’s editorial imperatives and overarching business strategies.



Under the astute stewardship of Butch Graves Jr., BLACK ENTERPRISE has significantly expanded its influence. What began as a magazine in 1970 has evolved into a comprehensive multimedia platform, offering digital content on BlackEnterprise.com, engaging video productions, insightful podcasts, a vibrant social media presence, targeted email dispatches, and impactful live and virtual convenings.